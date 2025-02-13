WATCH: Lauren Betts & UCLA stars don USC colors to taunt JuJu Watkins & teammates in a highly-anticipated game

It's rivalry day. On Thursday, undefeated No. 1 UCLA visits No. 6 USC in a highly-anticipated matchup. The Bruins poked fun at the upcoming game by having their scout team wear Trojans colors instead of their usual yellow. Overtime Women's Basketball's Instagram shared photos and a video clip of the scout team on Thursday.

"UCLA vs USC todayyyyy 🤭🤞🏽 love a good rivalry game @uclawbb (via haleymsawyer/x)," the caption said.

The Big Ten foes will face off for the first time this season. UCLA aims to prove it deserves the top spot in the AP Poll, a spot the team has occupied since Week 4. USC will be looking to establish itself as a top contender after dropping a game to unranked Iowa on Feb. 2. The Trojans' only other loss this season was to No. 2 Notre Dame back in November.

UCLA is 33-24 all-time against USC but has lost the last two contests. In the most recent game between the in-state rivals, the Trojans defeated the Bruins 80-70. UCLA has also struggled in road matchups between the two teams, with a 12-15 road record. Playing at USC might pose a challenge for the top-ranked team.

Lauren Betts vs. JuJu Watkins

Thursday's matchup will feature some of the best women's basketball players, including UCLA's Lauren Betts and USC's JuJu Watkins.

Betts has the best season of her collegiate career, averaging 19.6 points, tied for 25th in the NCAA. Her 9.7 rpg and 2.9 apg are also career highs. In the Bruins' last 10 matchups, the junior center has recorded 20-plus points five times, including a season-high 33 points in the win over then-No. 8 Maryland, who has since fallen to No. 17.

Watkins is coming off a USBWA National Freshman of the Year campaign and has continued flourishing in her sophomore year. She's averaging an NCAA fifth-best 23.9 points per game and has increased both her field goal and 3-point percentage.

Compared to Betts' five 20-plus point performances in her last 10 matchups, Watkins has put up 20 or more points seven times in her 10 most recent games. However, she did not hit 20 points in her past two appearances.

