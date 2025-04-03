Lauren Betts wants to learn from younger sister Sienna as UCLA commit earns McDonald's All-American Game MVP

UCLA’s Lauren Betts is eager to learn from her younger sister, Sienna, as the Bruins commit shines on the national stage like her sister. Lauren, a junior center, played a key role in the Bruins’ Final Four run with standout performances against Ole Miss and LSU.

Ad

Meanwhile, Grandview High School (Colorado) standout Sienna committed to UCLA in November 2023 after considering Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, UConn and USC. She earned MVP honors at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. Sienna tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists as her West team won 104-82 against the East.

Speaking on "SportsCenter" on Wednesday, Lauren praised her sister’s talent.

“She's genuinely one of the smartest players I've ever been around,” Lauren said (4:12). “She's just amazing and I'm so looking forward to her being on the floor just because I feel like not only am I going to teach her so much, she's also going to teach me.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lauren is excited to share the court with Sienna and believes their chemistry will make them a strong duo at UCLA.

Lauren Betts delivered when it mattered

Lauren Betts’ brief absence gave UCLA a crucial test ahead of the Final Four. If the Bruins' Elite Eight win over LSU proved anything, it’s that they’re more than just their star center.

Now, they face UConn, the program with the most Final Four appearances in history. The Huskies will make their 24th trip on Friday in Tampa, while UCLA reaches this stage for the first time under the NCAA banner.

Ad

Lauren Betts (51) gets a hug - Source: Imagn

In No. 1 UCLA’s 72-65 win over LSU, Betts battled constant double- and triple-teams, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. But she delivered when it mattered, kicking the ball out to Gabriela Jaquez for a clutch 3 that helped seal the game.

Ad

“Gabs and I pretty much always play off of each other, so that was pretty normal,” Betts said, according to Field Level Media.

The Bruins (34-2) will need another all-around effort to take down No. 2 UConn (35-3), the sport’s most decorated powerhouse.

Also Read: Lauren Betts' mom drops 1-word reaction as UCLA star and her coach Cori Close bag double Naismith honors

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here