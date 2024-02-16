LeBron James' 'forced' plans for son Bronny James revealed by frustrated analyst

A basketball analyst has voiced his frustration over the idea that LeBron James is forcing the issue over the possibility of including his son, Bronny, as an option to re-work his extension with the LA Lakers.

James has a $51.4 million player option on his contract with the Lakers for the 2024-2025 season. He has until Jun. 29 to exercise the option or become a free agent. The Lakers have expressed their desire to retain "King James."

The Athletic reported that the 17-time NBA champions are willing to explore the possibility of adding Bronny James as a rookie next season just to keep the 39-year-old forward on the team.

However, Fox Sports Radio analyst Doug Gottlieb is not amused with the situation. On the Doug Gottlieb Show, Gottlieb said that LeBron could force the situation although Bronny is not yet ready to play in the NBA:

"I get it because it's been done. I've told you that Bronny is not an NBA player at this point in his development. LeBron is going to force it. If it's true loyalty to LeBron, why do they have to do these things? Unfortunately, this is the deal they made."

LeBron James (right) high-fives his son Bronny James (left)

Meanwhile, NBA free agent and ESPN analyst Austin Rivers reckons LeBron should not force Bronny to play with him due to the negativities that surround it.

"What happens is a lot of people start to discredit what you've done. ... Him getting drafted and playing with his dad, I don't want that negativity to come his way. He doesn't deserve it," said the son of Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Possible LeBron James-Bronny package deal is in the works?

It's not a secret that LeBron wants to play with Bronny on the same team, and the Lakers are trying their best to make a "family-friendly" deal. Fox News reported that the Lakers management is willing to pick Bronny to make the all-time NBA leading scorer stay with them.

Other teams, though, are also interested in the possibility of picking Bronny in the Draft to force LeBron to opt out of his player option and possibly sign with the team that drafts his son.

One of the sidelights of this season's trade deadline was the Golden State Warriors' failed push to acquire King James. The Lakers and LeBron James did not pull the trigger, as they are in playoff contention.

However, according to reports, some NBA executives are convinced that the 39-year-old will be leaving the purple and gold at the end of this season.

Also Read: LeBron James endorsed Lakers' pursuit of stars Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine: Reports