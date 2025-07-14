LeBron James, Paul George and Tracy McGrady comparison by ChatGPT leaves AJ Dybantsa shocked: "That's Crazy" 

Rising basketball star AJ Dybantsa was amazed during a recent segment with Next Gen Hoops on Instagram when ChatGPT compared him to a few NBA legends. On Monday, footage of a fun game called “Is AI Correct About AJ Dybantsa?” surfaced on social media.

The projected No. 1 recruit from the class of 2025 took on a series of questions to see how well artificial intelligence knew him, as the results were both accurate and surprising to AJ Dybantsa.

Things took a turn when a question came up about who Dybantsa’s NBA player comparison was. ChatGPT responded with LeBron James, Paul George, and Tracy McGrady.

“I don’t really think there’s anybody compared to LeBron James. That’s crazy,” Dybantsa said as he looked at the ChatGPT answers on a paper. “ Paul George is a two-way player and I value defense.”

A question about his cultural background was asked, and ChatGPT got the correct answer.

“He is American-born. His mother is Jamaican and his father is Congolese. That’s crazy,” Dybantsa read out loud. “I was born in Boston but I grew up in Brockton my whole life. I’m like the first generation basketball player.”

The next prompt was how Dybantsa got into basketball. This response was also spot-on, earning a nod of approval from the BYU freshman, as he mentioned receiving a Spider-Man-themed basketball hoop from his father.

When asked about AJ Dybantsa’s biggest strength on the court, the AI was once again correct, pointing to his athleticism, speed, and agility. The show then played a throwback video of a Dybantsa rapping.

Now entering his freshman year at BYU, Dybantsa has made headlines, from major NIL deals to impressive recruiting class leadership. This lighthearted moment revealed a different side of the small forward.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa lands major NIL deal with Fanatics

BYU player AJ Dybantsa continued to make waves after the top overall recruit from the 2025 class was reported to have signed a major NIL deal with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles. The multi-year partnership, announced on Wednesday, was centered around trading cards and memorabilia.

Dybantsa is set to be a featured athlete in the Fanatics’ Bowman U Program and other collectible offerings. The deal was reported not to be limited to his college career, extending into his future in the NBA.

With an NIL Valuation of $4.1 million (Per On3), Dybantsa’s growing brand placed him among the elite in college sports endorsements. He previously collaborated with Fanatics Collectibles during the McDonald’s All-American Game and became one of the brand’s key basketball ambassadors, joining the likes of Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In recent months, Dybantsa was also reported to have secured partnerships with major global brands like Red Bull and Nike.

Dybantsa headlines a 2025 BYU recruiting class ranked among the top five nationally. Following a 26-10 record and a Sweet Sixteen appearance last season, BYU will be aiming for national relevance.

