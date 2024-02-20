LeBron James' son Bryce James gives fans a sneak peek as high schooler gets latest tattoo

NBA legend LeBron James once went viral when he tattooed an image of a crown on his tattoo artist's arm, Ganga of the Ganga Tattoo shop.

On Instagram, Bryce James showed fans a glimpse of getting inked again at the famous Ganga Tattoo shop in Los Angeles, where his father and elder brother, USC Trojans guard Bronny James, got their ink.

LeBron James' speculation continues in quest to play with his sons

Last year in January, LeBron James gave an answer whose repercussions are still being felt in high school, college and professional basketball. He said he wants to play with his sons, USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James and Sierra Canyon guard Bryce James, before he retires.

Since then, speculation has heightened over his future in the NBA.

Last week, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob contacted Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire about trading for James before the trade deadline.

James addressed the speculation on the set of "Inside the NBA."

"I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it," James said. "Sometimes there's conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don't even know about it. And I guess until it's real or not, then they'll bring it to you. But it never even got to me."

Before the All-Star game, James gave a vague answer when asked whether he would retire as a player for the LA Lakers.

"I am a Laker and I'm happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way," James said. "But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully [it] is with the Lakers. It's a great organization, so many greats. But we'll see."

James spoke about Bronny's future and whether he would declare for the NBA Draft despite having an average season.

"It's up to him, it's up to the kid," James said. "We're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now. He has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. ... We're going to weigh all options and we're going to let the kid make the decision."

With his time in the NBA winding down, all eyes will be on LeBron James's sons and how they will affect the NBA legend's next move to bring the curtain down on a glittering career.