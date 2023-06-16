Did Bryce James get a tattoo? Lebron's son gets mysterious ink for his birthday

Bryce James seems to be following a James' family tradition by getting his first tattoo after his 16th birthday. His father and his brother, Bronny, have their own ink from the same tattoo artist in Los Angeles: Ganga Tattoo shop.

The youngest James has generated his own basketball hype with clips of his dunking and inventive dribbling floooding Twitter. As a James, it's almost inevitable that his every move will be scrutinized both on and off the court.

Bryce James taking part in a family tradition

Last year, when Bronny James turned 18, his dad, LeBron James, took him to get his first tattoos, and it seems to be a James' family tradition. LeBron famously tattooed his crown onto the owner of Ganga Tattoo's LA shop when he took Bronny to get his tattoos.

The video of the younger James getting his first tattoos like his father and brother hit social media when LeBron's second-born son turned 16. He got the tattoo at the same shop as his father and brother, Ganga Tattoo's shop, but the exact image has yet to be revealed.

LeBron has very visible tattoos that pay allegiance to different people in his family including his kids, wife Savannah James and mother Gloria Marie James.

What next for Bryce James?

LeBron's youngest son has had a growth spurt that stands him at 6-foot-6, taller even than his elder brother Bronny. He has also been rated a four-star prospect and received his first college offer from Duquesne late last year.

He already moved schools from Sierra Canyon School, where his older brother also played, to Campbell High. He will play under David Grace, ex-Vanderbilt coach who sounded excited to have him in the program.

"I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce," Grace said. "Because that's special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow."

The youngest James has been labeled as the more talented James brother, and how their careers pan out will be interesting to watch.

The earliest he would be eligible for the NBA draft would be 2026, and it would be interesting to watch whether LeBron would hold off retirement in order to play with both of his sons.

Last year, LeBron famously said that he would play his last year with Bronny. If Bryce turns out to be a talented prospect, could they all play together?

"wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be," LeBron James said.

