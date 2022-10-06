Where is Savannah James from? Taking a closer look at the background of LeBron James' spouse

NBA superstar LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, has been by his side since entering the spotlight back in the early 2000s. LeBron has often spoken about how he would be nothing without Savannah. But where exactly is Savannah James from? Here are some of the key details of her background.

Savannah James, previously known as Savannah Brinson, was born on August 27th, 1986 in Akron, Ohio, the same birthplace as LeBron James. Savannah is the youngest of five children of J. K. and Jennifer Brinson.

Savannah spoke about her upbringing in an interview with Cleveland Magazine in 2018. In particular, she highlighted how her family was always willing to help others.

"If they had something going on at home, or they just needed a safe haven, my mom and dad always opened up their doors," James said.

Despite Savannah being from the same city as LeBron, the two did not attend the same high school. Savannah attended Buchtel High School in Akron while LeBron was from a rival high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Savannah was part of the cheerleading squad at Buchtel.

LeBron then noticed her at a football game and tried to get her number from a mutual friend. However, Savannah instead got his number and made the first move.

Savannah shared this story in the same interview with Cleveland Magazine back in 2018.

“One day I’m sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see,’” James said.

LeBron then invited Savannah to his upcoming basketball game. Following the game, they went on a double date with friends. They later went on their first real date a few weeks later.

Savannah spoke about her and LeBron James' first date in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2010:

"I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car. I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me," James said.

Savannah James later became pregnant with her and LeBron James’ first child during her senior year of high school, LeBron’s rookie season in the NBA. She gave birth to their first son, LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr., on Oct. 6th, 2004.

The couple now has a total of three children. Their second son, Bryce Maximus James, was born on June 14th, 2007. Their first and only daughter, Zhuri James was born on Oct. 22nd, 2014.

Savannah and LeBron James got married on September 14th, 2013, in San Diego, California.

Check out Savannah James' full interview with Cleveland Magazine here.

Additional facts about Savannah James

Outside of her famous relationship with her husband LeBron James, Savannah James has also become a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

Savannah formerly ran “The Juice Spot,” a juicery in Miami. She and LeBron also launched their own furniture line with American Signature, “Home Court by LeBron James,” via Business Insider.

In addition, Savannah has her own mentorship program “Women of Our Future,” which was created to empower and support young women in Akron, Ohio. She has spoken at numerous other charity events for women as well.

Savannah James spoke about her charity work in her aforementioned interview with Cleveland magazine.

"These things reflect the passion that I have as far as giving back, the philanthropic part of me. So with those things, I don't mind stepping out," James said.

