LeBron James' son Bryce & Trevor Ariza's son Tajh meet ex-Lakers coach for intense joint practice

LeBron James' middle child, Bryce James, trained with Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza. On Friday, former LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy shared an Instagram post with the two highly talented players, along with Jaxson Handy, after an intense practice session.

Ad

"Whole lot of next generation talent and an Ole Head in this pic 😂. #theworkisreal," Handy captioned the IG post.

Ad

Trending

Bryce, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron, began his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, before transferring to Campbell Hall School before his junior year.

After a few months at Campbell Hall, Bryce transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, on Aug. 10, 2023. He transferred back to Sierra Canyon on Nov. 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Tajh, the son of NBA champion Trevor, finished his junior year at St. John Bosco in Playa Del Rey, California.

Ad

Tajh is a five-star prospect for the 2026 class. He has received offers from Kansas State, Nebraska, Oregon and Texas, among many teams.

Both Bryce and Tajh appear keen on honing their skills before going to college. So, they have been having training sessions with Handy.

Handy worked as a development coach for the Lakers from 2011 to 2013. He has also been an assistant coach at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and the Lakers, having won NBA championships with each team.

Ad

In November 2024, Handy was announced as the new coach for Mist BC of the Unrivaled basketball league. He also coaches some of the best talents in the country in private sessions.

LeBron James' son Bryce James commits to Arizona

LeBron James' middle child Bryce James - Source: Getty

Bryce James committed to Arizona on Jan. 1. The former Sierra Canyon High School star will develop his game further under Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd.

Ad

If Bryce can rise up through the ranks at the college level and declare for the 2026 NBA draft, he could potentially play with LeBron in the pro league.

LeBron's eldest son, Bronny, already plays beside him for the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More