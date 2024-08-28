LeBron James turns into coach for son Bryce James' team during thrilling AAU games

After Bronny James was drafted No. 55 in the 2024 NBA draft, his brother, Bryce James appears to be on the same fast track to the pros. According to On3, LeBron James' youngest son is the No. 100 ranked recruit in the Class of 2025, which is dominated by talents like A.J Dybantsa.

Recently, a series of pictures of Bryce's AAU team "Strive For Greatness" being coached by his father were posted on Instagram by Owen Verna, a teammate and fellow Class of 2025 prospect.

Bryce James continues to polarize opinions

Being the sons of LeBron James comes with a different sort of pressure and while Bronny James had his fair share of naysayers, Bryce James is just now getting exposed to fan criticism.

TSN's Stephen Noh recently compared the two brothers and explored their respective ceilings as potential professional players.

"Bryce is not the level of athlete of Bronny but has better NBA size. It has taken him a while to grow into his body. He has started to look much better in his junior year, holding his own against some of the best prospects in his class like No. 2-ranked Cameron Boozer," Noh wrote in his article.

"He still has a ways to go in terms of putting the ball on the floor and creating shots for himself and others. Between the two brothers, Bronny is still the better NBA prospect. Bryce may have a higher ceiling if he can continue to develop his skills, but he has a ways to go in order to catch up."

During the 2024 Nike Peach Jam tournament, Bryce averaged 5.6 points shooting 31% from the field and 18% from beyond the arc, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 block in 22.2 minutes of action.

Although he already has offers from Duquesne and Ohio State, not everyone is in agreement that Bryce is a top-100-ranked talent.

NBA draft analyst Kevin Sweeney piled on LeBron James's youngest son being ranked No. 100 and compared it to the hype surrounding Bronny before he was drafted.

"Bryce James being a top-100 recruit is significantly worse than anything Bronny-related over last two years,” Sweeney tweeted. “Bronny is a good player, just not an NBA player. Bryce… not a good player.”

With his brother in the NBA, Bryce James will certainly find increased scrutiny as a basketball-playing son of one of the greatest basketball stars to play the game.

