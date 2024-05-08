NBA superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has established himself as one of the most marketable student-athletes, topping the NIL valuation rankings. However, he was recently dethroned by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Most recently, Bronny, who entered his name into the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft, appeared in a promotional video on his Instagram for Taco Bell alongside his brother Bryce James, who plays for Sierra Canyon High School.

In the video, the duo has just arrived home from school and, while debating what to have for dinner, they settle on Taco Bell since it's Tuesday, despite having leftovers in the fridge.

They plan a 'secret mission' to break out of the house to go and get the new Taco Bell Discovery Box while keeping an eye out for their mother, Savannah James, and father, LeBron.

"Alright it's Taco Tuesday, just got back from school and the only thing on my mind is a taco," Bronny says. "My mum's got some leftovers in the fridge but not this time, I love you mum but we're sneaking out to Taco Bell tonight. ... If dad finds out that we went to Taco Bell on taco Tuesday, he gonna kill us."

"Better hope that he doesn't find out then," Bryce replied.

Watch the whole video below:

The Bronny James saga rambles on

For a long time the saga of Bronny James being drafted by an NBA team to play alongside his father LeBron James has rambled on. After LeBron finished his 21st year in the league with a loss to the Denver Nuggets, the ramblings have only gotten louder.

Bronny did not have the best freshman year for the USC Trojans, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in a difficult season for both him and the team. His performance was impacted by his absence for the first four months of the season following a cardiac arrest he suffered in July.

LeBron holds the power to opt out of his contract in the summer, and his future has been inextricably woven with his son's draft status. NBA insider Shams Charania recently revealed that the Lakers were willing to draft Bronny James despite his slow start in college basketball if it meant retaining LeBron.

Speaking on an episode of "The OGs Show," former Lakers star Dwight Howard stated with certainty that the Lakers would draft Bronny to keep LeBron and that the consequences of such a move would be disastrous for the franchise.

“They’re getting Bronny next year, LeBron said, 'Listen, I’m not signing till y’all get Bronny…' he’s playing for the Lakers," Howard said. "Bron gonna play his 21st season with the Lakers and they gonna get the first-round exit again.

"It's over with. The new kids are on the block. It's gonna be hard for a lot of these older teams to win with these new kids on the block."

Despite the widespread criticism of his form, Bronny James was among the 78 prospects invited to the NBA Draft Combine, perhaps indicating that his future is trending towards being drafted in the summer.

LeBron James is not the grim reaper of coaches

LeBron James has had 10 coaches in his professional career, with only Tyron Lue and Erik Spoelstra remaining unscathed while coaching a James-led team. Most recently, Darvin Ham was sacked after a loss to the Nuggets.

Whispers have always accompanied James's influence on coaching changes, with several fans and analysts speculating that he has a direct hand in such decisions.

However, ESPN analyst Brain Windhorst dispelled those rumors on an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show." He revealed that LeBron actually distances himself from the hiring and firing of coaches.

Expand Tweet

It promises to be a big summer for LeBron James as he grapples with the decision about his future, the Bronny James conundrum, and the impending appointment of coach No. 11 in his career.