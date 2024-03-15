"LeBron privilege", "Bro is mid": College hoops world is divided on Western Conference executive's positive comments on Bronny James

College basketball fans debate over a Western Conference executive's remark on Bronny James, NBA player LeBron James' son.

In a recent statement, the executive said he empathized with Bronny's challenging circumstances. NBA Central quoted him on X (formerly Twitter).

"You miss four months of the offseason and try to rush back, that's really tough to do," the executive said.

"So I grade him on a heavy curve, personally. I imagine from a basketball perspective, the best thing would have been for him to not play because he missed so much time over the summer to adjust to college basketball, and you get thrown in the middle with this kind of weird team that wasn't functioning anyways."

"I thought it made for what I think ended up being a clunky situation in every direction. To the kid's credit, I think he did his best.”

As the son of LeBron James, there were many expectations from Bronny James. Despite having potential, he struggled with health issues, as a result of which he had to miss the preseason training. Fans lost faith in him.

Bronny was criticized for his stats during his freshman season at USC, averaging just 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He had a field goal percentage of 37.4% and struggled to find rhythm on the court.

ESPN also consulted other NBA executives about Bronny's potential as a 2024 draft pick. Many felt he should play for another season at USC to up his game and not declare for the NBA draft this year.

Fans had mixed reactions to the claims made in favor of Bronny.

"Bronny getting "LeBron privilege," said one tweeted.

"Bro is mid. Sorry," another fan tweeted.

Should Bronny James declare for NBA draft 2024?

USC vs. California

Bronny has struggled in his first season with USC, including getting a four-month rest due to cardiac arrest. He got less playing time and fewer opportunities to showcase his skills. So, will he declare for the 2024 NBA draft?

Basketball communities believe he will declare for the draft, but don't be surprised if he doesn't. He could return to USC for another season and play a major role for them.

