Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski drops his verdict on recent court-storming incident involving Kyle Filipowski: "I think you ban it"

Court-storming has emerged as a prominent issue in US NCAA basketball of late, prompting retired Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski to speak out. He openly addressed the need for changes to prevent further on-court accidents, citing the recent incident involving Kyle Filipowski as a sobering example.

In a recent SiriusXM interview, Coach K emphasized the necessity of action, advocating for a blanket ban on court-storming in all US NCAA basketball arenas. He stressed the importance of imposing sanctions on violators to ensure the safety and integrity of the game.

"Each conference says we don't want it. You make sure that everybody has the security system and then you have the punishment," said Mike Krzyewski. "To me, that's the way I would do it."

Mike Krzyzewski has been an authoritative figure in the world of college basketball as he won five NCAA championships with Duke University.

Apart from Duke center Kyle Filipowski, Iowa standout Caitlin Clark was also caught in a middle of a concerning court-storm. Both incidents brought court storming to light as one of the hottest topics on social media urging the NCAA to create sanctions.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski still sees court-storming happening in sports arenas

Even with the implementation of an anti-court-storming rule by the NCAA or any other league, Coach K maintains the belief that such incidents will persist in the near future. However, he suggests that the frequency of these occurrences could be reduced if clear rules are established to keep fans informed and cautious about encroaching onto the playing court.

"They're still going to happen, but they're not going to happen to the level. And if you have those elements, if it does happen, there's a good chance you won't have injury."

The esteemed Duke coach has been relishing his time away from basketball in retirement, marking the first season in 42 years that he's been granted a break from his duties with Duke. Jon Scheyer has replaced Coach Mike Krzyzewski and has led the team too a 22-6 overall record and 13-4 in tthe ACC.

The NCAA has yet to make a public statement about these court-storming incidents and if there are immedate actions to be implemented.