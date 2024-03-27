On Tuesday, former FAU coach Dusty May took over as the Michigan Wolverines coach following the firing of Juwan Howard earlier this month. May met athletic director Warde Manuel on Saturday, followed by a tour of the athletic facilities in Ann Arbor, before signing the five-year, $19 million contract on Sunday.

Welcoming him to Michigan, former HC John Beilein posted a message on X.

"He (May) has had great success as a HC and assistant and has worked hard for many years for this fabulous opportunity. Anytime he asks, I will be available to help him. Congrats Dusty, Anna, and family! #goblue"

During a press conference on Tuesday, when Dusty May was formally introduced to the press, AD Warde Manuel shared that John Beilein was always in the back of his mind as an option, but not as a candidate.

Beilein is reported to have been a part of the recruitment process, as he met Dusty May along with Manuel. The former coach raved about May, saying:

“I asked him other questions about his coaching style and what his staff and what his practices would look like. Every answer was perfect.” (via On3)

Dusty May promises to make Michigan basketball enjoyable to watch

At the press conference on Tuesday, May outlined his goals for the upcoming season:

"Our goal is to be enjoyable to watch. We want to win championships, but we also want to put fans in the seats and be easy on the eyes." (via ESPN)

"There's an academic mission of a university that's never going to change," May said. "Our job as coaches is to find student-athletes that match in value that mission as well."

During his six seasons at Florida, Dusty May led the Florida Atlantic to regular season and conference tournament championships last year. In his first NCAA appearance, he guided the Owls to the Final Four, the first time in the program's history.

Florida Atlantic v San Diego State

The Florida Atlantic's March Madness campaign this year was cut to the first round after the 77-65 loss to Northwestern.

May had been linked with other schools, like Louisville but ultimately settled with the Wolverines. When talking about his candidature, AD Warde Manuel said:

"Normally, in every search I've ever conducted, you hear something negative. Some issue arose. Somebody didn't think you handled this student-athlete or this team. Nothing. Everything was positive."

Coach May's focus right now will be on building his team through recruiting and the transfer portal.

