Who is Dusty May's wife, Anna? Taking a look at Michigan HC's personal life

Michigan basketball hired Dusty May as their new coach, replacing Juwan Howard. May, who previously coached at Florida Atlantic, signed a five-year deal with the program. The announcement was made on Saturday night.

Having been married to Anna May for over 20 years now, the two are blessed with three children.

Who is Dusty May's wife, Anna May?

Anna May is an operational therapist from Bloomfield, Indiana. She met Dusty at Bloomfield's Eastern Greene High School when their relationship began.

Desert Classic: Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Anna was a cheerleader for the school's basketball team on which Dusty played as a guard. They subsequently went to Indiana University, but Anna later switched to Purdue University. However, maintaining their relationship, they eventually got married in 2000.

Also read: Who Are Dusty May Family? Age, Nationality & More

Where do Anna May's family roots lie?

Anna May is an Indiana native, having been born in Bloomfield to Jeni and Stephen Nonte on Feb. 10, 1976. She has three sisters: Alyssa, Autumn and Alysson. According to NCAA.com, Anna's home is situated amidst the picturesque rolling hills of rural southern Indiana.

Jamie Hudson from her neighborhood spoke about them, and the local people still remember their family.

“This is a small community, so we all know each other. Dusty was my high school teammate, I played with him since fifth grade. A lot of his family is still here, especially on his wife’s side. We support one of our own," Jamie Hudson said via NCAA.com.

Anna and Dusty May's kids

The couple lives in Boca Raton, Florida, with their three kids: Jack, Charlie and Eli. The couple nurtures the passion for basketball in their kids as they have successful endeavors in the sport.

Jack May is the eldest, born on Jan. 30, 2003. The 6'4 offspring of May plays guard at Florida University at the NCAA level. He is a 2020 alumnus of Saint Andrew's School and ran track, helping his school win a state championship.

The second son of the May couple is Charlie May. The 6'5 young basketball star was born on Sep. 18, 2004, and plays for the University of Central Florida. He also led the St. Andrew's team as captain in his senior year.

In addition to that, he earned three district titles with his squad from his freshman to junior year. He also won a state championship in his sophomore year.

The youngest of the May family is Eli May. He was born on May 5, 2006, and plays basketball with St. Andrews, who won the state championship in 2022-23.

Also read: LeBron James is reportedly pushing for Dusty May as next Ohio State HC for 1 Bryce James reason

Who are Dusty May's parents?

The 46-year-old head coach of Michigan was born in Indiana to Donald May and Sandy Garnett. He has an older brother, but his name is not disclosed as the specific details of his family are kept private.

Also read: Dusty May's Net Worth in 2024, Salary, Endorsements, Charity Work, Investments and More