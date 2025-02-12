"Let him cook", "Slightly overrated but overdue as well" - Fans have mixed reactions as Mikey Williams makes UCF career high in scoring

Controversial basketball star Mikey Williams settled into college basketball with the UCF Knights after a long-winded road from being one of the top-ranked stars in the class of 2023 to not playing at all that season.

On Tuesday evening, fans reacted as Williams had a career-best game, tallying 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in the Kinghts' 77-65 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

During his postgame news conference, UCF coach Johnny Dawkins lavished praise on the controversial Williams for his stellar performance.

"He's earned them. You know me; you get what you earn," Dawkins said of Mikey Williams.

"I've been watching how he's been practicing, and I've been watching him in the games we've been playing recently, and you can see he's starting to come on. It's kind of what we saw with Moustapha (Thiam); it's a process, and it's the same thing with Mikey."

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to William's performance against Iowa State.

Some fans gave Williams his dues after his long overdue breakout game in college basketball.

"Let him cook," one tweeted.

"Slightly overrated but overdue as well," another tweeted.

"I mean maybe if gets more playin time but that’s Ight for now," one tweeted.

The redemption of Mikey Williams

Mikey Williams became a social media sensation after clips of his playing AAU basketball alongside LeBron James's son Bronny James for the North Coast Blue Chips went viral, and he gained a huge following on Instagram and TikTok.

In March 2023, Williams who had committed to play basketball for coach Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers opened fire on a vehicle that was leaving his compound, leading to his arrest, after which he was charged with six counts of assault that carried a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Despite his mounting legal problems, which led to him losing multiple endorsement deals, in January 2024, Williams entered the transfer portal from Memphis and committed to the UCF Knights.

In August, he completed the mandated 80 hours of community service, a gun safety course, anger management classes and fulfilled a condition to demonstrate good behavior, paving the way for his college basketball career to finally start in earnest. He got probation and was prohibited from owning a firearm during his sentencing.

Mikey Williams has played 13 games, averaging 4.0 points, shooting 36.7% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists this season for the UCF Knights.

