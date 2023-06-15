"We'll get through it": Memphis HC Penny Hardaway on Mikey Williams and DeAndre Williams' eligibility issues

Penny Hardaway is in a bind. Coaches across all programs like to have figured out their next season's roster way in advance, especially the most important pieces of their teams. The Memphis coach doesn't have that luxury.

His two stars, Mikey Williams and DeAndre Williams, both have off-court issues that are threatening to derail the Tigers' season before it even begins. Although he sounded relaxed when addressing those issues, Hardaway will want those two players' futures resolved quickly.

Hardaway recently spoke to Avery Braxton of ABC at The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic where he confirmed that Memphis would get through their its problems.

"This is what it is with us, and we'll get through it," Hardaway said. "Hopefully, both of these guys will get through it and be here in uniform."

The NCAA has strict eligibility rules, and even the Memphis compliance office believed that Williams' time as a Tiger had come to an end. A lawyer has got Hardaway and the school thinking that they could keep the team's best rebounder and second-top scorer for another season.

"A lawyer came in and said that DeAndre definitely could have one year left and now we're at that point right now," Hardaway said.

Williams is arguing that he was deprived of his first year of eligibility during his time at Evansville University and is seeking an NCAA waiver. He released a statement outlining his argument for an extra year of eligibility.

At 26, many will probably think it bizarre that Williams would want to return for another year, but as long as he's eligible, the signs are good for Memphis fans.

"I have operated under the assumption that I did not have remaining eligibility but have been advised in recent days that regaining a season of competition is a real possibility,” Williams said.

Penny trying to keep up with the Williamses

Five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon are the charges facing Memphis' star, Mikey Williams. He was arrested for allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle with passengers after an altercation at his house.

Mikey Williams has been listed as the No. 1 NIL earner in the nation behind only Bronny James, and yet his college future is uncertain. In California, where the incident took place, each count carries a maximum six-year sentence.

Williams seems to have the confidence of Penny Hardaway, who insisted that he wouldn't convict Mikey Williams before he was declared guilty.

“I’m gonna continue to recruit," Hardaway said. "(But) as of right now, Mikey is still with us. That’s how I have to keep it until otherwise."

Poll : 0 votes