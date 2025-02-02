"Let's finish this sh**": Former Kentucky forward Adou Thiero rallies Razorbacks to victory on John Calipari's Rupp Arena return

Arkansas junior Adou Thiero returned to Rupp Arena for the first time since transferring from Kentucky following the 2023-24 season. He was determined to send a message on his former home court, as the Razorbacks earned an 89-79 upset victory over the No. 12 Wildcats on Saturday.

Thiero, who averaged just 7.2 points per game last season at Kentucky, erupted for a team-high 21 points and eight rebounds in a return game for former longtime Kentucky coach John Calipari.

At halftime, with Arkansas leading 46-45, Adou Thiero — who scored 11 points in the first half — was caught on camera shouting while walking to the locker room.

"Let's finish this sh**. 20 more minutes," he was heard saying.

His words proved prescient, as the Razorbacks maintained their lead throughout the second half to seal an impressive road win over a top-15 opponent. The 6-foot-8 forward added 10 more points after the break to help Arkansas pull away.

"No one wants to come back and lose… we had to do that for [John Calipari]," Adou said.

Thiero was one of multiple former Kentucky players who followed Calipari to Arkansas last offseason, along with sophomore guard DJ Wagner and European big man Zvonimir Ivisic.

Wagner chipped in 17 points and eight assists, while Ivisic had 14 points and four rebounds as the trio of ex-Wildcats all made significant contributions in their return to Lexington.

Adou Thiero shares his feelings about competing against his old team

Adou Thiero, who spent two seasons at Kentucky before joining Arkansas, opened up about his emotions returning to Rupp Arena to face his former team.

"I kind of got my emotions out of the way last night when we came in," he said postgame, "just taking a look at everything, embracing everything like that.

"A lot of memories were made here, and just coming into the game today, I just tried to come in and treat it like another regular game. Go up as hard as we can and try to get the W, and we were able to do that today."

Adou Thiero proved to be the difference-maker, pouring in his first 20-point performance in eight games. Through the first 20 games of the season, he is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 56.8% from the field.

The win was Arkansas' only second conference victory this season, having previously defeated Georgia on Jan. 22. The Razorbacks lost five straight SEC games to No. 8 Tennessee, No. 23 Ole Miss, No. 5 Florida, LSU and No. 20 Missouri before falling to Oklahoma last week.

