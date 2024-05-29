"Let's get to it": LeBron James supports son Bronny's 2024 NBA draft decision despite criticism of low potential

LeBron James is certainly not one of the multitudes of critics throwing jabs at the chances of his son, Bronny James, in the upcoming NBA draft. As ever the supporting father, the four-time champ and MVP expressed support for his eldest choosing to stay in the draft and forego his remaining college eligibility.

The LA Lakers superstar posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, simply posting "let`s get to it" while sharing a link of the news revealing Bronny's decision to keep his name in the draft and tagging him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Aside from the story, LeBron James didn't comment on anything else regarding the news. However, he's been supportive of his son from Day 1, way before Bronny put his name in the draft.

It`s no secret that the 6-foot-2 USC guard has been hearing a ton of criticism for wanting to try his luck in the NBA. Much of this is due to him struggling massively during his freshman year at USC. The younger James averaged well below double digits in USC and started only six games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, with subpar 36.6% shooting.

The poor numbers are some of the main reasons Bronny James was left out of mock drafts earlier this year. But his relatively stellar performance in the draft combine turned heads. He shot the lights out in 3-point shooting drills, showcased great athleticism despite a lack of length and showed that he could score and run an offense in equal measure in five-on-five scrimmages.

A look at Bronny James's decision to stay in the draft

The news about Bronny James staying in the 2024 NBA draft was broken out by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul. Speaking to ESPN, Paul said that the young guard`s skillset and potential are more than enough to warrant him staying in the draft pool.

"Bronny's (draft) range is wide," Paul said. "He's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is – it can be No. 1 or 58 – (but] I do care about the plan, the development, the team's strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment.

"That's why I'm not doing a two-way deal (where Bronny plays in the G League). Every team understands that."

To Paul and the James family, it's basically the NBA or nothing for Bronny at this point.