Bronny James 2024 NBA draft ranking: Top 5 landing spots for LeBron James' son

Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He has also entered the transfer portal after just one year with the USC Trojans.

James is not considered NBA-ready by many experts and even general managers as he only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. However, some speculate that teams will take a chance on him because he and his father, LeBron James, could be a package deal as LeBron could head to the team that drafts his son.

LeBron's contract with the LA Lakers includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, and he could use it to become a free agent this summer if the Lakers don't draft his son.

The biggest reason behind this is that the 39-year-old King James expressed his wish to share the court with his son before retirement. And many teams, including the Lakers, are willing to make his dream come true.

Bronny James: NBA draft ranking 2024

Bronny James began his freshman season as a projected first-round pick. However, by the end of it, ESPN and Bleacher Report removed him from 2024 mock drafts and into 2025 mock drafts. Meanwhile, CBS Sports and The Sporting News project Bronny James as a second-round pick.

Bronny James NBA draft landing spots

#1, Miami Heat

The Heat are known to be one of the best teams at talent development, especially taking undrafted players and training them to playoff potential. Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Gabe Vincent are all undrafted players who reached their potential at Miami.

For someone like Bronny, the Miami Heat are his best option at growing his talent while also getting decent minutes. And the possibility of LeBron James returning to South Beach and recreating his golden years is too good to pass.

#2, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are at a rebuilding stage, and there's not much pressure on the team to play like a potential NBA champion right away. This environment would be great for Bronny James to slowly expand his skillset under the expertise of Gregg Popovich, who is behind the development of many stars, including David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard and now Victor Wembanyama.

In addition to this, Bronny is a team-first player, a willing passer who plays unselfishly. This would be a great asset to the Spurs.

#3, LA Lakers

The Lakers just exited the NBA playoffs after losing their first-round series in five games to the Denver Nuggets. There are calls for a roster overhaul and coach Darvin Ham's firing.

At the same time, reports suggest that LeBron James is not happy in LA and could become a free agent this summer. To stop that, reports have come out saying that the LA front office is willing to draft Bronny in June to appease LeBron.

The Lakers are not a bad option for Bronny, considering the legacy and the presence of his father. The rumored overhaul and potential new coach hiring could all work in his favor and help grow his game.

#4, Denver Nuggets

There is no better success story for Denver than Nikola Jokić. While he was not a poor player at the time of drafting, many areas in his game needed work.

The Nuggets coaching staff worked closely with Jokic to bring him up to the potential he is at now over 11 years before they won their first NBA championship in 2023.

Denver also focuses on drafting and developing players to work as a team, taking specific roles. This is evident in the synergy that the Nuggets have on the court, passing and always being present at the right spots. Spending his initial years with the Nuggets would help Bronny James excel.

#5, Toronto Raptors

Another team known for its player development, the Raptors draft mostly the late first- or second-round picks and help them improve their potential. Some examples include Paul Siakam (27th pick), Norman Powell (46th pick), OG Anunoby (23rd pick), Fred VanVleet (undrafted) and Chris Boucher (undrafted).

This would be the best choice for Bronny James. He could spend a few years in Toronto and then join his father wherever he is. LeBron has also shown only a few signs of slowing down and looks to have a few more years in him.

