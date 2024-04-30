NBA insider speculates Lakers chasing Bronny James to secure LeBron James' return to LA

The LA Lakers were just eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Monday, and already the focus is on LeBron James's future in the league. The questions surrounding the four-time MVP are whether he'll pick up his player option to remain with the Lakers or if he'll take his talents elsewhere.

NBA insider Shams Charania said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he believes the Lakers can secure LeBron's services by drafting his son Bronny. LeBron's desire to play with his son is well known, and many believe a team will draft him just so they can ink the superstar to a deal.

Charania pointed out that the draft date happens on the day before LeBron's player option. What happens on draft day will determine his decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"(LeBron's) option date is June 29th, and this is interesting because June 29th is after the NBA Draft and right before free agency," Charania said. "LeBron James will have all the answers he needs to have by that point.

"What happens with his son Bronny James, if he does elect to stay in the draft, another thing I reported, the Lakers very much have interest in drafting Bronny James. They know LeBron James has spoken on the record about wanting to play with Bronny, and at the end of the day he wants the best for Bronny."

Expand Tweet

There is a lot of curiosity and speculation as to what LeBron will do next season. However, he said after the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets that he just wants to focus on his family before he has to get back on the court for Team USA in preparation for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Also read: "My wife is doing so many great things": LeBron James' cites focus on Savannah James and family amid free agency and retirement rumors

Brian Windhorts believes LeBron James will opt out of player option to test free agency

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA insider Brian Windhorst expressed his belief that LeBron James will decline his player option with the LA Lakers and become a free agent this summer. If that happens, it will be the first time that he hits free agency since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time, which was in the summer of 2018.

However, that does not mean he will be leaving LA. According to Windhorst, it's simply to apply pressure to the Lakers front office to make significant upgrades to the roster.

Expand Tweet

There are a few significant free agents who could enter free agency as well, including Paul George, who can also opt to decline his player option with the LA Clippers, as well as Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan and Pascal Siakam.

Aside from having several big-name free agents, there are also a couple of stars who are being linked to the Lakers whom they can acquire via trade. This list includes Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the Atlanta Hawks backcourt duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young.

Furthermore, the Lakers have several picks that they could use to trade for the aforementioned stars or to get Bronny James through the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback