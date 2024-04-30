"My wife is doing so many great things": LeBron James' cites focus on Savannah James and family amid free agency and retirement rumors

LeBron James’ future was inevitably going to be a highly anticipated topic after the LA Lakers were sent home by the Denver Nuggets. The defending champs’ series-clinching 108-106 victory ushered an uncertain summer, yet again, for the four-time NBA MVP. After the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the conference finals last year, James hinted at retirement.

“King James” eventually told everyone during the 2023 ESPYs that he wasn’t calling it a career yet. Once he decided not to hang up his jersey, he proceeded to dedicate another summer getting ready for another shot at glory. The Nuggets, though, had other plans, sending James’ team packing unceremoniously for the second straight year in the playoffs.

When asked about what he plans to do after the loss, LeBron James responded:

“I just wanna get home to the family, honestly. Looking at the schedule, one of my boys is trying to decide if he’s gonna enter the draft or go back to school. I got another kid that’s playing AAU ball right now.

"My daughter’s playing volleyball, and my wife is doing so many great things. It’s all about family right now.”

James’ wife Savannah James and her co-host April McDaniel will launch their podcast called “Everybody’s Crazy” on Apr. 30.

The LA Lakers superstar had already been aggressively calling everyone to "tap in" to the show. His wife’s podcast came just a month after the NBA’s all-time career points leader started “Mind the Game” together with former player J.J. Redick.

LeBron James also has to consider the basketball careers of his sons Bronny James and Bryce James. The former is straddling between entering the pros or going back for another round of collegiate hoops. Meanwhile, the latter is developing into a star for Sierra Canyon and a highly-rated college prospect.

Besides family, LeBron James also emphasized his committment to Team USA

Basketball will not completely take a backseat for LeBron James in the summer of 2024. He has been selected, together with some of the NBA's best players, to represent Team USA in the basketball competition in Paris, France. After a disappointing 2023 World Cup, the Americans are hell-bent to win the gold in the "City of Light."

James noted that as much as he wants to go back to his family, he also has his commitment with USAB to consider. He added that he will rest and recover from nagging injuries before joining his countrymen in preparing for the said event.

Basketball fans are already giddy with excitement to see LeBron James, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant on Team USA.

