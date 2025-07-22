LSU guard and rapper Flau'Jae Johnson attended the ESPY awards on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Since the event, many videos and pictures have been making the rounds on social media, giving fans a glimpse of some of the behind-the-scenes moments.One of the latest of these videos was shared by Flau'Jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, via his Instagram page on Sunday. The video showed Flau'Jae Johnson posing for pictures on the event's red carpet when popular female American rapper Glorilla also walked in. The two of them then proceeded to share hugs and pose for pictures together.&quot;GloRilla x Flau'jae tag glorilla and let's get them in the studio,&quot; Brooks wrote in the caption of the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRight now, Flau'Jae Johnson is gearing up for her final season of college basketball with the LSU Tigers. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, playing a crucial role in the team's run to the Elite Eight round of the tournament.On the music front, Flau'Jae has been equally active, dropping several musical projects over the years. Her discography includes four studio albums, more than 10 singles and EPs, and an average of 69,000 monthly listeners. Her latest release, &quot;Remember When,&quot; was released in June.&quot;It's something I just can't stop&quot;: Flau'Jae Johnson intends on continuing her music careerAlthough Flau'Jae Johnson is now a full-fledged basketball star with a bright future ahead of her, rap has always been her first love. In fact, she was more serious about music long before she even started taking basketball seriously. It wasn't until the idea of playing in college, and possibly making it to the WNBA, became a real possibility that she began to focus more on the sport.Still, even as her basketball career takes off, Flau'Jae hasn't let go of her passion for rap. During a candid conversation on the &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast with Shannon Sharpe, the LSU standout shared just how much music means to her. &quot;But it's something I just can't stop. I can't stop recording,&quot; she said. &quot;I can't stop making music. When you get that kind of joy from something — the kind of joy where you could be doing it for hours and not even care — that's what I feel when I'm making music. And it's the same joy I get from being in a workout.&quot; [Timestamp 26:02-26:24]Flau'Jae Johnson's love for rap is deeply connected to her father, Jason Johnson. Better known by his stage name, Camoflauge, Flau'jae's father was a well-known rapper in the early 2000s. He was shot and killed in 2003 outside his recording studio in Savannah, Georgia, just months before Flau'Jae was born.Flau'Jae has often spoken about how her passion for music is both a tribute to her father's legacy and a way to carry on his dreams. She sees music as a way to stay connected to him and continue the path he started.