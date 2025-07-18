Photos: Flau'jae Johnson shares snaps from the 2025 ESPY awards, including onstage moment with $20,000,000 worth rap legend Busta Rhymes

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards, which took place on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 5-foot-10 guard gave fans a glimpse of the event and shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram on Friday.Johnson was dressed in a stunning blue gown, which she accessorized with elegant jewelry on her wrist. In one of the pictures, she was on stage with rap legend Busta Rhymes, as the two teamed up to present an award.Like Busta Rhymes, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth an estimated $20 million, Johnson also actively pursues a rap career, which she does alongside basketball. As shown in the video clip shared alongside the pictures, the pair briefly referenced it while standing on the podium.&quot;She thinks she got bars,&quot; Busta Rhymes said.&quot;You know i got bars, stopit,&quot; Johnson responded. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Award is an event organized to celebrate and recognize outstanding teams and athletes for their achievements over the past year. The event is produced by ESPN and has been around since 1993.This year, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark won the best WNBA player of the year award, while USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins took home the best college Athlete award. Meanwhile, in the male category, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned Best NBA Player, while Cooper Flagg won the best college athlete award.Johnson averaged of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season, helping LSU to a 31-7 record. Despite her performance, the team lost to UCLA 72-65 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.&quot;I've been disciplined since high school,&quot;: LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson shares why she will excel in the WNBALSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson had the chance to make the jump to the WNBA after declaring for the 2025 draft. However, she decided to withdraw her name, opting instead to return to Baton Rouge and run it back with the LSU Tigers for one more season.With next season set to be her final year in college basketball, Johnson is expected to leap to the WNBA in the 2026 draft, and she's confident she'll thrive when she gets there. Speaking on the &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast with host Shannon Sharpe, Johnson shared one key quality she believes will set her apart and help her succeed at the next level.&quot;I'm going to excel in that category because I've been on a 5 a.m. routine since high school. I've been disciplined since high school,&quot; Johnson said (Timestamp: 11:19).Stat-wise, Johnson had her best college basketball performance last year. Fans will be hoping to see more of that next season.