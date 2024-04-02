"Let’s go it’s turrrnntttt": $80M worth Travis Scott expresses excitement as $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's Iowa faces off against LSU

The reach of women's college basketball has transcended to the mainstream with iconic rapper Travis Scott becoming a constant presence for matches, especially ones involving Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

So when the Hawkeyes were set to battle against the LSU Tigers in a rematch of last year's NCAA Championship Game in the Elite Eight, the $80 million worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth, Travis Scott was ready to take in the action.

With the game tied at 45 at halftime, Scott took to X to let out his emotions about the blow-for-blow game as the stars for both teams, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put on a show.

Caitlin Clark, whose NIL value now stands at $3.1 million, chipped in with 15 points and 4 assists. On the other hand, Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The last time Travis Scott was in attendance for a Caitlin Clark game

Travis Scott came to Iowa for a historic night in the already legendary career of Caitlin Clark. With the all-time scoring record of 'Pistol' Pete Maravich in reaching distance, Travis made a rare appearance at the Carver-Hawkeyes Arena in Iowa.

Scott celebrated with team posing for pictures. Later on, he told reporters about his desire to be in attendance for the history-making game and watch Caitlin Clark live in action.

" We're out here to come see CC handle business tonight. You know Caitlin Clark, she's one of the greatest humans of all time. So we are out here to come see good Iowa basketball. Gabbie Marshall, Katie Martin, this is a good, good team out here. I've been in a lot of buildings, but this Iowa energy is like no other. I think they need to bottle this energy and bring it around the world."

The game is remembered for the record-breaking moment by Caitlin Clark. Poised at the free throw line, the Hawkeyes superstar drained a free throw with barely any time left in the second quarter, eclipsing the record set by Maravich nearly 50 years ago.

Iowa on track to get revenge

With 3 minutes left in the game, Iowa has a tidy 11-point lead with the score at 82-71. Tallying 31 points, Clark has been at her usual self, adding 10 assists to help her teammates. On the other end, Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson have tried their best to keep LSU in the game.

But a scoreless second half for Reese has been the story for the Tigers as a whole, who find themselves on the verge of ending their tournament hopes, one year after winning the NCAA title against the same Iowa team.

