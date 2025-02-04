“Let’s keep it rolling”: Iowa HC Jan Jensen pens motivating message for Lucy Olsen after Big 10 honor 

Iowa senior guard Lucy Olsen received recognition as the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. It was followed after her standout performances in victories over Northwestern and a major upset against No. 4 USC. Olsen played a key role in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Jan. 28, scoring 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

The Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball team celebrated her achievement with a congratulatory post on Instagram. Within no moment it was reshared by Iowa head coach Jan Jensen on her Instagram story. She added an encouraging message:

"So happy and so proud of @lucy3olsen & our Hawks! Lucy has named the B1G Ten Player of the Week! Way to go, Luce! Let’s keep it rolling."

Jan Jensen writes a message for Lucy Olsen (Source: @janjensen13/Instagram)

The 5-foot-10 guard contributed across the board against the Wildcats, recording six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Lucy Olsen shines in upset victory over USC

Olsen delivered a stellar performance against the Trojans on Sunday, putting up a career-high 28 points to lead Iowa to victory. The Collegeville, Pa., native scored 23 of her 28 points in the second half. It was after shooting an efficient 10-of-18 from the field and 8-of-11 after halftime.

She also made 8-of-9 free throws and contributed four assists, four rebounds and three steals. This game marked her sixth 20-point performance of the season. It also made her Iowa’s leading scorer in such games. Iowa will next face Minnesota (18-5, 6-5 Big Ten) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes took on one of their toughest opponents of the 2024-25 NCAA season on Sunday when JuJu Watkins and the No. 6 USC Trojans arrived at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. While the game itself was a major showdown, much of the attention was on Caitlin Clark, whose No. 22 jersey was being retired.

However, coach Jan Jensen emphasized the importance of staying focused. Speaking to the media on Jan. 28, Jensen said via MSN.com:

"What I've just told [my team] is, 'What a moment. You get to be in this moment, we get to celebrate one of the greatest Hawks ever. But once the game goes up, all the pregame stories, then it just becomes us and them.

"I've just tried to really keep them in their lane, and I think they understand that. They know the task is tall on Sunday, but it's also a really fun opportunity," she added.

Iowa embraced the challenge, securing a 76-69 upset win over USC. The standout of the game was Lucy Olsen, who posted 28 points along with three steals. JuJu Watkins also put up impressive numbers with 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, but fans took note of Olsen’s ability to match her performance.

