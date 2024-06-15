“Let's do the same thing in the morning” - UConn HC Dan Hurley shares unique way of making a decision amid Lakers coaching saga

UConn coach Dan Hurley and the LA Lakers have been the big news this week after he rejected the team's $70 million offer for the vacant coach job. It's not the first time that Hurley was rumored with another team this year.

In April, it was speculated that the Kentucky Wildcats were pursuing Dan Hurley after John Calipari had left for Arkansas. While he immediately shut down the rumors, with the Lakers, it was different, as it was a dream job for Hurley. However, their dilemma arose from his wife not wanting to leave Connecticut.

To come to a conclusion, Dan and his wife Andrea decided to text each other at the same time.

"One, two, three, send it," he said. "And we both got it. And it was both ‘stay.' I said, ‘Let's do the same thing in the morning.'" (via Fox Sports)

Their answer was the same in the morning and in the afternoon as well. Dan Hurley further explained why his wife was upset with the new offer.

"She wasn't happy about (the Lakers' interest) because we all love it here. And I mean, when you love it and you're so happy, you don't want that type of disruption, especially one that's special, like the Lakers.

"If it was a lesser opportunity, she wouldn't have reacted so emotionally. And then we handled it like adults. She considered it and weighed it and took the trip and factored in all the things that matter to us."

Dan Hurley reveals his "connection" with UConn made him want to stay

In six years with the UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley has won back-to-back championships and is predicted to win his third. While all of these are enough to make him not leave, the Naismith Coach of the Year credited one more aspect of UConn for his reason to stay.

"Try to imagine walking into the locker room and telling your team, 'I'm not with you guys anymore,' he said on The Dan LeBatard Show.

"The beautiful thing for us in college is that at UConn, what the NIL and the (transfer) portal hasn't destroyed, we have a really beautiful connection (at UConn). There's a feeling of connection, brotherhood, there's real true emotion and feelings for each other here."

While the Lakers continue on their search for the coach, Dan Hurley and the Huskies prepare for another impressive season.

