Liam McNeeley, KK Arnold and UConn stars react as Paige Bueckers posts heartfelt message for the Huskies

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is gearing up for the next step in her basketball career. On April 14, in the 2025 WNBA Draft, she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings. The Hopkins, Minnesota, native joined an elite list of names from her program to have been picked at the top.

On Tuesday, Bueckers posted a heartfelt farewell message to the whole Huskies community along with a series of photos on Instagram that encapsulate her five-year stint at UConn.

Several of her teammates, especially from the 2024-2025 roster, reacted to their graduating superstar's farewell message .

Buckers' counterpart star in the Huskies' men's basketball team, Liam McNeeley, claimed the 6-foot spitfire scorer as one of the true UConn greats with a goat emoji.

"Love You Boogers," KK Arnold said with a sad and red heart emoji.

"Stop it PP," Kaitlyn Chen commented with a sad emoji.

Fellow WNBA draftee Aubrey Griffin

dropped a couple of emojis in the comment section.

"I love P!!!," standout Ashlynn Shade exclaimed with a heart-shaped hands emoji.

Incoming sophomore Morgan Cheli then posted three blue heart emojis.

"Love you P," stalwart Ice Brady shared with a red heart emoji.

Bueckers is sending off her collegiate tenure on a great note, having won her first and only national championship with the Geno Auriemma-coached squad in the 2025 NCAA national tournament.

Paige Bueckers calls her UConn Huskies teammates her family

In lengthy farewell message to the UConn Huskies overall, Paige Bueckers shouted out the connections she has made at the program. The college sensation also called on all of her past teammates, who have since become her family.

"From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life. The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it. From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life," Bueckers wrote.

Bueckers will now be suiting up for the Dallas Wings when the 2025 WNBA season commences on May 16th. She is bringing on her stardom after averaging a team-high 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in her final stint.

