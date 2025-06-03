Liam McNeeley reacts as Alex Karaban and UConn stars return to practice for the next season 

UConn Huskies men's basketball is gearing up for another exciting season as key players Alex Karaban, Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. have returned to practice. On Monday, the team held its first summer practice, marking the beginning of its journey toward the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Last season, Liam McNeeley led the Huskies in scoring with an average of 14.5 points as a freshman. He expressed his excitement at seeing his former college teammates back on the court.

The Huskies' Instagram posted a carousel of photos showing the team in action during the practice session.

"Good to be back," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

McNeeley reposted the photos on his Instagram story and added an emoji.

Screenshot via Instagram (@liammcneeley/IG)

The 6-foot-7 forward will not be a part of the Huskies' roster for next season as he declared for the NBA draft and is expected to be a lottery pick. Karaban also initially declared for the draft but withdrew to return to Storrs for his senior year.

Ad

Despite McNeeley, Karaban and Ball contributing significant points last season, UConn had a passable campaign, finishing 24-11 overall and failing to defend its national championship.

Alex Karaban and UConn Huskies add another exciting matchup to nonconference schedule

UConn's loaded nonconference schedule continues to fill out, and Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports reported that they have found another intriguing opponent. Dan Hurley's men are slated to face Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28.

Ad

UConn defeated the Illini in their last encounter during the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last year.

Coming off a subpar season, UConn is looking to come back stronger in the upcoming matches. Karaban, a senior-to-be forward, is expected to embrace a leadership role on this young team.

Besides Karaban, the Huskies will welcome back sophomore guard Solo Ball, who could see an increased role next season. Jaylin Stewart, another sophomore, is also expected to make a leap after starting in just 12 games last season.

Ad

The addition of Illinois adds to a challenging nonconference slate for UConn. They will play plenty of high-major teams before Big East play begins. The Huskies will take on Arizona on Nov. 19 and Texas on Dec. 12, both games to be played in Connecticut.

UConn also plays BYU in Boston on Nov. 15 and clashes with national champion Florida in a Jimmy V Classic matchup at MSG on Dec. 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here