Dan Hurley's UConn reportedly set to face AJ Dybantsa-led BYU at $6,000,000,000 worth NBA team's home arena

UConn coach Dan Hurley will get a look at teenage phenom AJ Dybantsa in the 2025-26 NCAA season. College Hoops Today reported on Tuesday that the UConn Huskies and the BYU Cougars are closing in on an agreement to play each other in November.

The showdown will reportedly take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics, whose current valuation is $6 billion according to Forbes, play their NBA home games in this arena. The date of the clash is yet to be determined, but it is expected to be around the second weekend of November.

All eyes will be on AJ Dybantsa, who was born and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts. The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 signed with the Cougars after reportedly receiving millions in NIL money to play at BYU.

BYU will be a tough test for UConn as the Cougars head into the upcoming season with their roster fully loaded. They added key players through the transfer portal, securing the commitments of Nate Pickens, Tyler Mrus, Rob Wright, Kennard Davis and Dominique Diomande.

Regular starters Richie Saunders and Keba Keita will also be returning to BYU for the 2025-26 season. Saunders led the Cougars in scoring in the previous campaign, averaging 16.5 points per contest. Keita, on the other hand, averaged 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks to lead all BYU players.

Key additions and departures for Dan Hurley's UConn heading into the 2025-26 season

For the first time in three years, the UConn Huskies entered the offseason without the championship trophy. Their title reign ended in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing 77-75 to eventual champions Florida.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

It didn't help matters for Dan Hurley that one of his standout players last season left the team and declared for the NBA draft. Liam McNeeley, who led the Huskies in scoring during his freshman year, is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Aidan Mahaney, Isaiah Abraham and Ahmad Nowell also departed the Huskies through the transfer portal. Hurley did acquire two players in the portal, securing the commitments of Malachi Smith and Silas Demary Jr. The UConn coach will also have McDonald's All-American players Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe in his lineup next season.

