Light at the end of the tunnel for Dan Hurley as UConn HC hints Liam McNeeley return timeline after pulling off Marquette upset

Things are looking up for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies. Not only did they record an upset win over No. 9 Marquette on Saturday night, but their injury woes may also ease up with Hurley hinting at a possible return for star player Liam McNeeley in their next game against the St. John's Red Storm.

McNeeley has not played for the Huskies since Jan. 1, when he injured his right ankle in UConn's 81-68 win over the DePaul Blue Demons. He has missed eight games since suffering that high ankle sprain, with the Huskies compiling a 5-3 record during that period.

The long wait may finally be over for UConn fans, with Hurley giving a promising update about McNeeley's condition after the win over the Golden Eagles.

Trending

"Liam will be at full strength as long as there are no setbacks," Hurley said.

The UConn coach further teased McNeeley's return to the starting lineup.

"I think we're going to come into the next game looking a lot healthier," Hurley said.

The Huskies have a six-day break before hosting No. 15 St. John's at Gampel Pavilion on Friday. McNeeley returning for that showdown would be a welcome development for the Huskies, who won seven consecutive games after returning from the Maui Invitational with the freshman forward in their lineup.

Expand Tweet

Liam McNeeley has been an important piece for the No. 25 UConn Huskies, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. He is the team's third-leading scorer (scoring average), trailing only Alex Karaban and Solo Ball in that department.

Solo Ball and Alex Karaban deliver for Dan Hurley in UConn's win over Marquette

Solo Ball stepped up for Dan Hurley in the 77-69 win over Marquette, scoring a game-high 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Ball did most of his damage from beyond the arc, knocking down seven of his nine attempts from the 3-point area.

Ball also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season. He previously achieved that feat in the game against Xavier on Jan. 25, when he scored 20 points and collected 11 boards in UConn's 76-72 loss.

UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (#1) attacks the defense of Marquette Golden Eagles forward Royce Parham (#13) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Photo: Imagn

It wasn't just Ball who punished the Marquette defense as two other UConn players scored in double figures. Alex Karaban stuffed the stat sheet against the Golden Eagles, recording 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Samson Johnson added 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. He also made all five of his free throws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here