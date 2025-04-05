"Light at the end of the tunnel": Paige Bueckers gets real on Azzi Fudd's epic comeback after UConn dismantles UCLA in NCAA Final Four

After UConn crushed No. 1 overall seed UCLA 85-51 in the Final Four, Holly Rowe caught up with Paige Bueckers to talk about more than just the scoreboard.
Friday night's win marked the largest margin of victory in women’s Final Four history, breaking the Huskies’ own 33-point record set in 2013. Bueckers had an off night, shooting 7-of-17 for 16 points. But Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd picked up the slack, scoring 22 and 19 points to lead the way.
ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed Bueckers following the Huskies win; she reflected on the emotional weight of a teammate’s comeback. While she didn’t name Azzi Fudd directly, her words painted a clear picture:
“Rewarding, it's just so much fun to watch her play with joy, be at this stage,” Bueckers said. “You see all the ups and downs, the bad days, the good days, and to be in the spot where it's the light at the end of the tunnel, and for her to perform and just be at this stage, means everything to us.”
Now, UConn is headed to Sunday’s title game against undefeated South Carolina - with momentum, and a sense of purpose built on resilience.
Paige Bueckers might be UConn’s biggest name, but Azzi Fudd stole the show
Paige Bueckers might be UConn’s biggest name, but Azzi Fudd stole the spotlight early. She poured in 19 points in the first half, powering the Huskies past UCLA in a dominant win.
"I think something that's so special about this team is how selfless we are," Fudd said. "How we share the basketball, how the basketball moves. I think it starts on the defensive end - we play team defense, we get the ball and we go. It doesn't matter who shoots it, we're happy for them."
Fudd added that she was asked to lead the charge. Whether it was hitting shots, attacking the lane, or creating for others, she knew she had to stay “aggressive”.
