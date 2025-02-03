“Lisa [Bluder] and I had a ride of a lifetime”: Iowa HC Jan Jensen reveals $5 million worth Caitlin Clark’s noble $22,000 gesture at jersey retirement

Caitlin Clark was one of college basketball's biggest names during her four-year ride with the Iowa Hawkeyes. To honor her historic time with the team, the guard's No. 22 jersey was retired by the Iowa Athletics Department.

Clark's jersey was raised into the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday after Iowa defeated No. 4 USC Trojans 76-69. During the ceremony, Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen spotlighted the guard's recent charitable act.

"She is the same today as when she came in," Jensen said. "She is full of confidence, she's full of grace, and she has an unbelievable power to make everybody around her better.

Trending

"And the thing I'd like to close with, if you didn't know; to celebrate this wonderful moment, she gave $22,000 to four different entities in this town to share her success and to say thank you. Caitlin, we wanna thank you. Lisa (Bluder) and I had a ride of a lifetime."

Expand Tweet

On Jan. 28, the Caitlin Clark Foundation announced that the former Iowa star will donate $22,000 in honor of her jersey number. The donation is toward four Iowa City-area nonprofit organizations: the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor and the Special Olympics.

In a statement released by the foundation, Clark, who is worth $5 million per CelebrityNetWorth, said:

“One of my favorite things about Iowa City is the way the community is connected and how everyone supports each other. It is something I felt during my time here and is important to me that I stay connected with. I am proud to be a part of each of these organizations’ efforts and the meaningful impact they provide for the people of Iowa.”

Caitlin Clark established the foundation with a mission to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition and sports.

Lisa Bluder praises Caitlin Clark and her impact on women's sport

Lisa Bluder played a key role in Caitlin Clark's recruitment and her growth into the superstar she is today. Having seen her entire journey, the former Iowa coach praised the guard during the jersey retirement ceremony.

"I've spent my entire career trying to empower young women," Bluder said. "That's what it's all about. You've done more of that in the last four years than anybody could imagine.

"You've showed everyone that you need to invest in women's sports, why it's wise to invest in women. It's not only the right thing to do. It's the smart thing to do."

After her historic rookie WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, the guard is preparing for her sophomore year as the team has already made some big moves during the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here