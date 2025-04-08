LJ Cryer stats today: How did Houston star perform in national championship game vs Florida (April 7)

LJ Cryer and the Houston Cougars suffered a heartbreaking 65-63 loss to the Florida Gators in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome on Monday. Cougars squandered a commanding 12-point lead during the second half of the national championship game.

Cryer led Houston in scoring with 19 points on 6-for-18 shooting. He shot 4 of 11 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Cougars, who fell short in their bid to win a first NCAA title.

Despite being the Cougars' leading scorer in the finals, the ball didn't go to LJ Cryer in their final two possessions. Instead, the ball went to Emanuel Sharp, who committed two costly turnovers against Florida in a one-possession game.

Here are LJ Cryer's stats from the game against the Florida Gators:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO LJ Cryer 37 19 6 2 6-18 4-11 3-4 1-5 1 0 3 3

Houston's starters fail to support LJ Cryer in loss to Florida

The Houston Cougars leaned on their starting lineup to win the Big 12 tournament this season and advance to the national championship game for the third time in program history.

Only LJ Cryer stepped up among the starters against Florida, as the rest of Houston's starting lineup failed to score in double figures. Apart from Cryer, the starters combined for just 27 points on 10-for-36 shooting in the loss to Florida. Uzan and Sharp went a combined 1-for-11 from the 3-point area in the finals.

Emanuel Sharp, who entered the game as the team's second-leading scorer, finished with just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting. He struggled with his outside shot, missing six of his seven 3-point attempts.

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (#21) and his teammates walk off the court after they lost to the Florida Gators in the national championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.

J'Wan Roberts matched Sharp's offensive production, dropping eight points. He wasn't efficient, shooting 3-for-13 from the field and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe. He also had eight rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes of action.

Milos Uzan also had an underwhelming night, scoring six points on 2-for-9 shooting. He missed all four of his 3-point attempts against the Gators. Joseph Tugler scored just five points on 2-for-3 shooting before fouling out late in the second half.

