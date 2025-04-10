"Locked I love you always": Paige Bueckers pens down heartfelt message for ex-UConn teammate Nika Muhl for her special day

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is all smiles right now after she and her team achieved the goal they set out for in the 2024-2025 season. On Sunday, the Huskies celebrated winning the national championship after toppling the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
On Wednesday, it was time to celebrate the 24th birthday of her former UConn teammate, Nika Muhl. Bueckers penned down a heartfelt message for Muhl on her Instagram story, accompanied by a pic of the two hugging.
"Twin day!! Happy birthday, sister. Locked I love you always," Bueckers wrote with heart-shaped hands and crossed-fingers emojis.
Nika Muhl wrapped her rookie year in the WNBA during the 2024 campaign with the Seattle Storm. She then took her talents to the KSBL to play for Turkish team Besiktas J.K. in the 2024-2025 season before sustaining ACL and meniscus tears in her knee that ruled her out for the rest of that year.
There is no word yet on where Muhl will end up later this 2025, as she is still busy recovering and doing rehab on her injuries. But if she does return to the WNBA, then a possible reunion with Bueckers is likely to occur. The UConn star is expected to be the top pick in this year's draft on Monday, April 14.
Nika Muhl congratulates Paige Bueckers after national title win
Before she was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Nika Muhl enjoyed a stellar four-year collegiate stint with the UConn Huskies. She is the all-time program leader in assists with 686 and also holds the record for the most dimes by a Huskies in a single game with 15.
Muhl and Paige Bueckers were unable to win a national championship during their time at UConn. But Muhl could not be prouder of Bueckers after she finally achieved that goal this season.
Earlier this week, Muhl posted an Instagram story honoring her friend and her new title:
"A national champion"
Bueckers is now set to take on a new challenge of becoming a champion at the next level with her much-anticipated move to the WNBA.
