WNBA Draft Rumors: Analyst drops update on Dallas Wings' chances of landing Paige Bueckers 

Paige Bueckers put the finishing touch on her collegiate career on April 6th, helping the UConn Huskies win the NCAA women's basketball tournament, the first and only of her career. While she was leading her team through the tournament, though, rumors around the WNBA were swirling about the upcoming draft, especially about the first overall pick.

Paige Bueckers has been mocked as the top overall prospect in this year's talented class. When she confirmed to ESPN's Rebecca Lobo in late March that she would declare for the WNBA draft when the tournament was over, all eyes turned towards the Dallas Wings, who own the top pick. Dallas has struggled to retain their stars in years past and were one of the worst teams last season.

According to Front Office Sports writer Annie Costabile, Dallas Wings CEO Greg Bibb and the organization have committed to the decision to take Bueckers with the first pick in the 2025 draft, pairing her with All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale. The decision comes as the Wings are planning changes around their organization, including a possible venue change and a new practice facility.

Rumors swirled earlier in the year that Paige Bueckers could consider staying at UConn for another season, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to her torn ACL in 2022. Allegedly, Bueckers wasn't thrilled with the idea of joining the Dallas Wings franchise because of their shaky track record with high-level talent.

Bibb and the rest of the Dallas Wings organization view Bueckers as a player who will mark a pivot point for the franchise. Both professional basketball teams in Dallas have experienced rough seasons, losing star players from their rosters as they try to appease their fanbase and focus on the future of their team.

What situation will Paige Bueckers be entering if the Dallas Wings pick her first overall?

Paige Bueckers is far and away the best player available in the draft, especially now that former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles has chosen to head to TCU instead of the WNBA. The Dallas Wings have made it apparent that they will be taking Bueckers, refusing to hear trade offers for the top pick in this year's draft from other teams.

While the Dallas Wings will be able to draft Paige Bueckers, there is concern that she won't completely buy into being a member of the team and ask out, looking for a better situation. That pressure, whether it is real or not, means that the Dallas Wings need to do one of two things in the regular season; be competitive or rebuild the atmosphere around the team so players want to be their.

The Wings are off to a good start and have a great relationship with their current star, Arike Ogunbowale. The 5-foot-8 guard has spoken highly of the organization in recent months and is looking forward to welcoming Paige Bueckers to the team. If she can impart some of her veteran wisdom to the young star, the Wings' rebuild could be much shorter than anticipated.

