"The decision 2.0": Fans go berserk as Olivia Miles announces major transfer portal decision on air with Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles has officially announced where she will spend her last year of college eligibility. The floor general confirmed that she is transferring to the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2025-26 season after she and her former team were unable to win it all in this year’s national tournament.

Miles confirmed the decision on air during NBA on TNT, where she was hosted by WNBA legend Candace Parker. Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal then approached the Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native and handed her a box containing a TCU jersey, which Miles opened and showed to the camera.

Check out the full video below.

College basketball fans went wild over the breaking news, given that Miles had a relatively successful year at Notre Dame.

"The decision 2.0," one user commented, alluding to NBA superstar LeBron James’ “The Decision.”

"Yikes! This is partly why a lot of these players are jumping ship in my opinion. They want to the thrill of being sought after again. A bit narcissistic, really. Hope she's in the gym, cause the last month+ has been downhill," another user shared.

"Olivia Miles to TCU is a paradigm shift in women’s basketball. This is someone leaving Notre Dame which has been a Blue Blood in the sport for over 20 years, known as Guard University for their stellar guard development. I don’t blame Miles for putting her financial future first," another explained their side.

"It’s giving the 'the city of Norman,'" a user said with a heart and crying emoji.

Other users on X gave their takes on how they think Miles will fit into the Mark Campbell-coached squad’s game plan for the 2025-26 season, showing a divide in opinions.

"She fits their system. Guard heavy offense," one user wrote.

"This who we thought we was winning a chip with lol. Hannah, I’m so sorry," another user commented.

"Good move for her," a user posted.

In what became her fourth and final year with the Niele Ivey-coached team, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, a team-high 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals in around 33.0 minutes of action per game.

Olivia Miles joins the team that just beat her in the 2025 March Madness Sweet 16

Olivia Miles is transferring to the squad that just defeated her and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 Sweet 16. On March 29, Miles and company were bounced from this year’s March Madness after suffering a nine-point loss, 71-62, to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16.

The incoming fifth-year standout scored 10 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished three assists and recorded a steal in just 23 minutes of playing time in her final game as a Fighting Irish. Notre Dame finished the season with an overall record of 28-6, 16-2 in ACC play.

