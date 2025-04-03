Soon after ditching WNBA draft, Notre Dame for transfer portal, Olivia Miles takes to social media amid Hannah Hidalgo rumors

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles is no longer staying with her team for next season, nor is she declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. Instead, it's been reported that per ESPN's Shams Charania, the senior is opting to enter the transfer portal to find a new home for her final year of college basketball eligibility in the 2025-2026 season.

With the unexpected move, there have been several speculations raised as to why Miles is making the move to find a new program to play after spending the last four campaigns under the tutelage of coach Niele Ivey. One factor that has been raised is the fact that she could earn more money with her NIL value through endorsements rather than through a rookie contract in the professional league.

But, another huge point that's being brought up is that alleged internal issues are being faced in the Fighting Irish locker room, one that involves Miles and her backcourt running mate in sophomore Hannah Hidalgo. As more rumors and discussions swirl in the collegiate hoops landscape, Miles took it to her X account to break her silence with a post with five puffing emojis.

Check out Olivia Miles' latest X post below.

With the vague nature of Miles' upload, it remains to be seen what her stance truly is with all of the allegations and what the true reason is behind her departure from the Fighting Irish despite them having a relatively successful year filled with wins over powerhouse programs that have made deep runs in the 2025 March Madness.

Notre Dame's campaign ended on Saturday, March 29, with a 71-62 loss to the second-seeded TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16 of Birmingham Regional 3. As the third seed, Miles recorded 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in just 23 minutes but was infamously benched during the fourth quarter.

The duo of Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo showed a lot of promise for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Showing great promise and potential through the first half of the 2024-2025 season, the duo of Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo impressed college hoops fans. The duo recorded a notable 79-68 win over title favorites UConn Huskies in January and secured the 2025 ACC regular-season championship earlier in the campaign.

The duo's journey ended with a national postseason exit and Miles' departure from the program, but their two seasons playing together left a memorable legacy for Notre Dame fans. Miles averaged a team-high 5.8 assists, while Hidalgo led the team scoring with 23.8 points per game.

