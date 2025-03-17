"I love this dude": Candace Parker reacts as Dwyane Wade talks trash behind the scenes at Unrivaled

While Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade have been enjoying their retirement, their love for basketball remains intact. Two basketball legends have kept themselves near the game, either by calling games or giving their insights.

However, given their fiercely competitive stamina, it is hard to keep them in check when they are around each other during basketball games. On Sunday, Wade posted a video on his Instagram story that showed him indulging in trash talk with Parker.

From what it appeared, the basketball legends were trash-talking about Dirk Nowitzki-ean fadeaway shot, while Wade's son Zaire was capturing the unforgettable moment on his camera.

"This is what we do! Talk shit 🤣," Wade wrote in the caption of the post.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Candace Parker quickly reposted the post on her IG story and showed love to the Miami Heat legend.

"I love this dude ❤️😂," Parker wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@candaceparker]

Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade shower praise on Chelsea Gray after a dominant night at Unrivaled

Chelsea Gray was the shining star of perhaps the greatest night in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League. On a night when the short-handed Rose BC seemed to be headed for elimination, Gray put on a basketball masterclass.

Through the two quarters, the Rose team trailed by 13 points against the Laces team. However, Gray was in no mood to exit the season. She went on to score 21 straight points for her team.

In the epic semifinal, Gray ended up scoring 39 points and including a dagger three to carry the Rose to the championship. The "Point Gawd" turned into an absolutely ruthless sniper when her team needed her the most.

Everything happened in front of two basketball legends Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker. Wade, who was sitting courtside with his wife Gabrielle Union, was even cheering the WNBA star all along.

After the game, both Parker and Dwyane Wade showered Gray for the epic show. She reposted a post by Unrivaled basketball and captioned the post with a big appreciation message for the "Point Gawd."

"Yall...... pointgawwwwwd put the team on her back and said hold on tight MY GUH #39 piece hot, extra crispy all drumsticks no flats," Parker wrote in the post.

[Credit: IG/@candaceparker]

Dwyane Wade reposted the Rose BC post that showed him cheering Gray after she hit the winning 3-point shot.

"Let's go home! 👋🏾," he captioned the post.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Gray shot 15 of 23 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 shots from the 3-point line. The Rose BC will face the Vinyl team in the championship game.

