“Barely had one functioning knee” - NBA fans oppose Dwyane Wade clapping back at naysayers putting Luka Doncic above him as LeBron James’ best co-star

Featuring on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast, NBA legend Dwyane Wade clapped back at the narrative of putting Luka Doncic above him as LeBron James' best co-star.

When asked about any similarities between the Wade-James Miami Heat combo and the current Doncic-James LA Lakers combo, Wade initially distanced himself from the comparison citing his two-time championship-winning partnership with James.

Wade said:

"I ain't with that. We champions over here, we ain't going there bro."

Wade further highlighted other notable teammates of James, saying it would be unfair to compare given the different style of play the league has seen over the years:

"I hate the comparison because it's unfair to Luka first of all, but LeBron continues to play through different generations and the game has continued to change but it's no different than the playmaking I was doing."

"Luka is one of the best passers we've ever seen, it's a little easier to play make when that paint open, we played in an era when that paint was packed."

Check out Dwayne Wade's comments below:

Reacting to the moment, NBA fans opposed Wade's perspective on X.

"Wade barely had one functioning knee, he needs to chill lmao," a fan tweeted.

"Bron carried your broken body for 4 years in Miami and another with Cleveland," a fan tweeted.

"Sorry DWade…Luka already better than you were," a fan tweeted.

"champion or not, Wade, You are not, was not, never will be better than Luka. You're good, but YOU ARE NOT ON LUKA's LEVEL," a fan tweeted.

"Dwayne Wade, stop using your rings as a reason to downplay someone else as talented or more talented than you! Everytime someone uses their rings as a measurement who's better is disgusting. Period," a fan tweeted.

"Why does Wade always talk about Lebron like a jealous ex?" a fan tweeted.

James and Doncic have clicked ever since the former Dallas Mavericks star was acquired by the LA Lakers ahead of the trade deadline. The duo displayed great on-court chemistry to lead the team to an eight-game win streak between mid-February to early March.

Dwyane Wade lauds LeBron James' versatility as a player

While both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade entered the NBA in 2003, Wade retired in 2019 while James is still thriving in his 22nd season in the league. Throughout the years, as the game has evolved, James has continued to thrive given his versatile style of play and the different roles he can contribute in.

During his appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Wade had high praise for his former championship teammate as James continues to play at a high level at 40 years old::

"The things that's so great about LeBron's career is that he continues to get to show his whole array of the game of basketball.He's blessed in that sense."

So far in the season, James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field including 38.4% from beyond the arc. However, he has been ruled out since earlier this month due to a groin injury.

The LA Lakers currently stand fifth in the Western Conference with a 41-25 record and look forward to James' speedy return as they try and clinch their spot in the playoffs.

