"I would've done the same": Dwyane Wade makes feelings known on LeBron James - Stephen A. Smith beef

Dwyane Wade is among the basketball greats with successful media careers post-retirement. Naturally, when a controversy has sprung up between a media personality and one of basketball's finest, Wade's opinions have been sought. And with the beef between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith doing rounds, Wade has left his media allegiances aside and sided with James.

Wade's close friendship with King James suggests this is an obvious answer. However, the former Miami Heat superstar spoke about how he loves both guys involved in the controversy and referred to the incident as nothing more than "love in sports," dismissing all inquests about James's confrontation with Smith as a fight that requires resolution.

"I love both guys. I had a conversation with Stephen A. [Smith] about it and I told him I'd have walked up on him the same way. But also, this is all love in sports." said Dwyane Wade to TMZ earlier on Wednesday, when questioned about his thoughts on the incident involving LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith and how they could resolve the beef.

LeBron James's beef with the First Take host was all about Smith's criticism of Bronny James and his place in the NBA being associated with James, his famous father. Dwyane Wade, who was put in a similar position by the media in 2022, was then backed by the Lakers star on the issue and his statement to TMZ shows how the duo has stuck for each other in controversial situations.

Dwyane Wade was accused of nepotism when Zaire Wade signed with the Salt Lake City Stars

In 2022, Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, took his first steps toward professional basketball and was signed by the Utah Jazz's G-league affiliate. The move was particularly controversial as Wade acquired part ownership of the Jazz shortly before Zaire Wade's pick-up by the team.

This sparked controversy, with many accusing Wade of pulling the strings that allowed for the move that took away a roster spot from someone possibly more deserving of the chance. In this instance, LeBron James was one of the biggest supporters of the Wades, congratulating his "nephew" and asking him to shut out all the haters on Instagram.

"Proud of you nephew!!! Keep going and f the haters!! They ain't s**t anyways." posted James, when Zaire Wade's signing was announced by the Salt Lake City Stars.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade watch Zaire Wade's AAU game. (Credits: Getty)

Zaire Wade's signing by the Salt Lake City Stars did not have the gravity of Bronny James being drafted by the Lakers, and Dwyane Wade didn't face the music like LeBron James had to. But now we know that if push came to shove, the Miami Heat superstar would have reacted like his former teammate and close friend did.

