LOOK: $400M worth Shaquille O'Neal’s sons Shareef and Shaqir caught in hilarious banter on IG

Shaquille O'Neal's sons seem to have music taste for the oldies. Shareef posted a screenshot to his Instagram story showing him listening to disco-era group "A Taste of Honey". His brother reposted his story to his own Instagram account, and added the commentary:

"What you youngings know about this?"

This seems to be a quip at his brother listening to a group famous for their hits during the 1970s. "A Taste of Honey" was active between 1972 and 1983, and is best known for their 1978 chart-topper "Boogie Oogie Oogie". The group was formed in Los Angeles, California.

Shaquille O'Neal on the importance of family

Shaquille O'Neal must be more than happy to see that his sons are getting along just fine. Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took to "The Big Podcast" to talk about the regrets about the relationship with the mother of his kids, Shaunie Henderson:

"I was bad. She was awesome. It was all me. We don’t need to talk about what I was doing but I was not protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes when you live that double life you get caught up. I’m not gonna say it was her, it was all me. She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, took care of the house, and took care of corporate stuff. It was all me.”

Shaquille O'Neal also took a minute to give a piece of advice to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who was also on the pod that day:

“My advice to you is you are going to retire, accept it, enjoy your family brother. I made a lot of dumb a** mistakes to where I lost my family and I didn’t have anybody. Enjoy your beautiful wife, enjoy your beautiful kids, and never dwell on what we had... What we had is what we got. You got the ring. People know who you are. Enjoy it because again, I was an idiot and I’ve talked about it for a long time. I’m in a 100,000-square-foot house by myself. “

Jason Kelce has openly been flirting with the idea of retirement since the Eagles got booted out of the NFL postseason in January.