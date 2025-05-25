"Looking forward to play in front of these crazy fans": Dame Sarr embraces Duke challenge, shares what makes him different

Duke Blue Devils commit Dame Sarr is looking on to his first year of college hoops in the 2025-26 campaign. After wrapping up his stellar two-year tenure with Barcelona in the Spanish ACB League, the Italian forward committed to the Blue Devils on Thursday, per his Instagram account.

During Thursday's episode of "The Brotherhood Podcast" by assistant coach Emanuel Dildy, Sarr was asked about how he will be embracing the Duke faithful and what kind of play style he wants them to expect of him.

"I grew up playing as a point guard a lot because I was very little, really short," Sarr said. "Then, when I hit my growth spurt, I started playing more at the two and other guard positions. But, I think I'm a very adaptable player. I think I can play for my teammates, I can create for myself and for my teammates. I think I'm a smart player and can create for me and for others." [4:58]

"I also really like to play defense. I like to bring energy. I just like to have fun on the court. I'm looking forward to playing in front of these crazy fans, so yeah, it's going to be great. It's going to be amazing," he added.

Sarr was then asked about how he feels he will fit in with his fellow incoming freshmen such as the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, along with Los Angeles native Nikolas Khamenia.

"I actually recently played against three of the incoming freshmen, Cayden, Cam and Nik," Dame Sarr said. "I played against them in the Nike Hoop Summit. So, I'm very excited to get to know them all. I know they're great players, and for sure better persons. So, I'm just excited to get to know them and create a big bond and win a lot of games." (4:24)

In the 2024-25 season, the Blue Devils advanced to the 2025 NCAA Final Four game where they ended up losing to the Houston Cougars, 70-67, on Apr. 5. With new recruits coming in, the Duke program looks to reach farther than that later this year.

Dame Sarr is looking forward to being a part of the Duke Blue Devils' brotherhood

Also during his interview with assistant coach Emanuel Dildy on The Brotherhood Podcast, Dame Sarr was asked about his perception of the famous Duke Blue Devils' brotherhood that he will now be a part of when he starts his college basketball career next season.

"I mean just, you know, the brotherhood is a big family. I think everybody wants everybody to succeed, you know, in basketball and outside of basketball. I talked to a lot of people, and they had only good words about this program and I felt very good about it," Sarr shared. (3:45)

Dame Sarr is set to join coach Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils who finished with an overall record of 35-4, 19-1 during ACC play earlier this year, and won both the 2025 conference regular season championship and the conference tournament title.

