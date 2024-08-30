"Looking forward to taking a second visit" — Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan speaks on his future at Syracuse 

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony, a high school junior, is the best high school player in New York. He is also listed as No. 40 in the class of 2025 rankings by ESPN.

During an interview with Brandon Robinson of Scoop B Radio, Anthony spoke about potentially following in his father’s footsteps and attending Syracuse University. Carmelo led the Orange to the national championship in 2003.

Robinson asked Kiyan about his visit to Syracuse last year and what it was like to visit his dad's alma mater.

"It was definitely crazy," Anthony said. "Everything with my dad, everything named after him out everything like that. So looking forward to taking a second visit and then nobody knows, I might could go there."

The 6-foot-5 guard cut down his scholarship offers to six schools in July. Syracuse, Ohio State, Florida State, Rutgers, Auburn and USC are the programs he is considering. Syracuse is the clear favorite to sign the young hooper. He made an official trip to the school in October last year and is planning to go on a second visit soon.

But Kiyan does not want his father to be a factor or influence in deciding his future college.

"It's no pressure going there. I know wherever I go, I'm just gonna go there and play my game," Anthony told On3 regarding his recruitment decision. "But my dad always tells me, 'Don't feel like you got to go to Syracuse because I went there. Really look into these colleges and choose where you want to go.' So, that's what I'm really looking forward to doing."

Kiyan Anthony set to visit USC

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan was impressed by his friend Bronny James' success story going from college to the NBA in one year. Now, he is set to make a visit to Bronny's school, the University of South Carolina.

On Thursday, 247Sports basketball analyst Dushawn London tweeted:

"News: Kiyan Anthony, the No. 34 overall prospect in the class of 2025 will visit USC September 14-16th a source tells."

Young Anthony's growing interest makes it more likely that USC could have another NBA legend's son play at the Galen Center after Bronny James.

The Denver, Colorado, native was occupied most of his time during this offseason. He had a dominant display for Team Melo at the Nike Peach Jam in July. This month, he partook in several camps and events, such as the SLAM Summer Classic, Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game and Rod Wave Elite championship.

