"Looking like Carlos Boozer": Shannon Sharpe trolls Liberty HC Ritchie McKay as hairstyle picture goes viral

Former Denver Broncos tight end and sports personality Shannon Sharpe is not a fan of Liberty Flames coach Ritchie McKay's swag in the Flames' loss to Oregon. The former NFL player called out the coach’s style on Sunday’s “Nightcap” with Chad Ochocinco.

In the program, the former Baltimore Ravens tight end showed a viral picture of McKay in which it’s noticeable that he’s wearing spray to simulate a hairline further upfront.

“First of all, you got to cut it down some," Sharpe said, "because you can’t have that much hair and then have that (paint). He got that looking like Carlos Boozer.”

Sharpe was referring to the former Chicago Bulls forward, who once used “The Beijing,” a hair dye product to simulate hair, during a game. In Boozer’s words, it made his “stuff look like shoe polish.”

Ochocinco tried to defend the look, saying that perhaps the light wasn’t helping the coach, showing that it was spray, but Sharpe countered.

“I’m glad they got blown out, 'cause do you imagine had they not got blown out, and it’s a close game and he’s starting to sweat?” Sharpe said.

Liberty lost to Oregon 81-52 on Friday, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks went on to lose to the Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Shannon Sharpe lays into Rick Pitino amid RJ Luis controversy

After St. John's elimination from the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Arkansas 75-66 on Saturday, there were several questions about how Red Storm coach Rick Pitino handled the game.

The main controversy was taking Big East player of the year RJ Luis off the floor with 6:28 remaining in a one-possession game and never putting him back in the game.

After the game, Pitino pointed at the player’s struggles that day, scoring three of 17 shots and no 3-pointers.

Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe did not agree with Pitino’s explanation. On ESPN's "First Take," he criticized the coach's move.

“I think coach Pitino was upset because he had a superior team and he didn't, and they didn't get it done," Shannon Sharpe said. "But just because a guy is struggling from the floor, I wouldn't have benched him."

Benching the best player in the conference was a controversial move, and it may have contributed to St. John’s downfall.

But while it was a difficult ending for the Red Storm, the school had a successful second year under the two-time national champion coach, winning its first conference title in 40 years and making the tournament as a second seed.

