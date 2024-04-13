Bruce Pearl has been the head coach of the Auburn basketball team since 2014, leading the program through a successful decade. However, the rumor mill has often churned regarding his potential candidacy for coaching at other powerhouse basketball teams.

During the current coaching carousel, Bruce Pearl's name has once again been the talk of the town regarding his potential departure from Auburn. Most notably, the 64-year-old's name was also in the mix for the Kentucky job after John Calipari left for Arkansas. However, the program selected Mark Pope as Calipari's successor.

Amid the rumors surrounding Pearl, Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin shared a post on X where he was seen gushing over the Auburn basketball HC.

Kiffin shared the Lil Yachty concert walkout template in which he replaced the rapper with Pearl alongside a caption that said,

"Bruce Pearl coming back to Auburn after beating the "taking a better job" allegations again"

Kiffin retweeted the meme with the caption:

"Love me some BP!!! @AuburnMBB"

Last season, Bruce Pearl led the Tigers to their third SEC Tournament championship after defeating the Florida Gators. Before that, the last time the program won the SEC tournament was during the 2018-19 season.

Unfortunately, Pearl and his team succumbed to an upset defeat at the hands of the Yale Bulldogs leading to their early elimination from this year's NCAA Tournament.

Bruce Pearl's son drops bold statement following first-round loss to Yale

One of the events that shifted the tide in favor of Yale in the first-round game was when Auburn's guard Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul within the first three minutes of the first half. Pearl had vehemently opposed the call but to no avail.

After the game, Steve Pearl, the associate head coach of the Auburn Tigers and Bruce Pearl's son, said,

"We beat Yale by 20 points in that game by 20 points if Chad is in that game. I'm not trying to, obviously, disrespect Yale, but we're way better than they are and we should have beaten them without him."

Steve Pearl also appealed to fans not to hate and troll Chad Baker-Mazara as he has already apologized several times for his mistake and is feeling remorseful about it.

It remains to be seen if the Tigers can secure a redemption run next season.

