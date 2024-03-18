“Love you Coach Dambrot" - Lakers’ legend Lebron James rejoices as Duquesne crew bags ticket to March Madness in 57-51 matchup against VCU

LAs Lakers legend LeBron James sent congratulatory wishes to Duquesne after the Dukes beat the VCU Rams 57-51 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament final on Sunday. The four-time NBA champion also gave a shoutout to Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot and associate head coach Dru Joyce II as the team secured a ticket to March Madness after 47 years.

"YESSIRRR!! Punch that @DuqMBB!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Love you Coach Dambrot & @CoachDruJoyce" James wrote on X.

The sixth-seeded Dukes led by 14 points at halftime, but converting that advantage into a win was a struggle against the fifth-seeded VCU. Duquesne scored only 21 points in the second half, making only five of its 29 field goals.

However, the Dukes managed to hold onto the lead and will head into the NCAA Tournament on an eight-game winning streak.

Duquesne beat Saint Louis 83-73 in the first round of the A-10 Tournament. The Dukes then took down Dayton in the quarterfinals and St. Bonaventure in the semis.

Now, Dabrot's team will head to the NCAA Tournament. It's a strong achievement for the veteran coach.

Did Keith Dambrot coach LeBron James in high school?

NBA icon LeBron James

Keith Dambrot coached LeBron James in high school at St. Vincent–St. Mary. The Akron, Ohio, natives worked together for two years.

Judging by his most recent social media activity, James, who is one of the NBA greats, still respects and admires Dambrot.

Dambrot had an excellent record at SVSM, which saw him move to the Akron Zips as an assistant coach in 2001. Three years later, he took over as head coach and helped the team to a 305-139 record across 17 seasons.

Dambrot joined Duquesne in 2017. In his seventh season as coach, he has led the Dukes to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1977.