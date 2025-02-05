"Love the first look": Paige Bueckers raves about A'ja Wilson's new Nike A'One signature sneakers

UConn's Paige Bueckers was seemingly impressed with A'ja Wilson's first Nike signature shoe, the A'One. Nike dropped images of the "Pink Aura" colorway on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the sneakers.

Here's the picture of Wilson's Nike A'One:

Bueckers, who became the first student-athlete to have her own Player Edition shoes from Nike, shared her thoughts on the A'One's design.

"It's very pretty, I mean, the colorway was amazing, but I thought the design was really cool," she said during pregame media availability on Tuesday ahead of the UConn-Tennessee game. "And just, I don't know, the uniqueness to it — I love the first look."

A'ja Wilson, who recently celebrated the retirement of her No. 22 jersey by the South Carolina program, revealed that her signature shoe will have more colorway releases in the works, with the 'Pink Aura' being the first, set to drop in May.

The A'One kicks feature breathable mesh materials, Nike logos on the side, and Wilson's name stamped on the heel.

Paige Bueckers shares her thoughts on the newly found Unrivaled league

UConn senior guard Paige Bueckers signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled in August 2024, guaranteeing her an ownership equity stake in the new women’s league, which debuted in January.

The Edina, Minnesota native was asked about her thoughts on Unrivaled on Tuesday following her appearance on the league's postgame broadcast on Monday.

"I've watched quite a bit. It's really cool," Bueckers told reporters (8:01). "I played 3-on-3 a little bit when I was younger, and it's very entertaining. There's no breaks, no stoppages other than the TV timeouts, and nobody can hide.

"It's basically one-on-one with three people, so if you can't guard, you can't play. If you can't score one-on-one, you can't play. It's really entertaining, and I've really enjoyed watching it so far."

Paige Bueckers, who is likely playing her final season of college basketball at UConn, is expected to make her Unrivaled debut in 2026.

"Just the opportunity for women to be able to have the opportunity to play in the off-season here in the United States and just continue to make money, continue to grow the game," she said while signing her Unrivaled deal.

At the moment, her focus remains on helping the Huskies win the national championship before turning her attention to her professional pursuits. Bueckers is a projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

