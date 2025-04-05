“Love you and proud of you”: Lauren Betts pens heartfelt reaction for Kiki Iriafen’s memorable snaps from 2025 season

Despite her on-court rivalry with USC Trojans, UCLA's Lauren Betts showcased support for Kiki Iriafen on Instagram, as the forward posted a parting post.

Ad

Iriafen has exhausted her college eligibility and declared for the WNBA draft. She posted a series of photos comprising off-court, on-court and pre-game moments.

“They That Sow In Tears Shall Reap In Joy” - Psalm 126:5," Iriafen captioned her post.

Ad

Trending

As fans reacted in the comment section, Lauren Betts also joined in:

"Love you and proud of u always sis 🥰. Can’t wait to watch u do your thing," Betts wrote.

Moreover, her USC teammate Talia von Oelhoffen and former teammate Jzaniya Harriel also commented.

"go be great 44❤️❤️," Oelhoffen wrote.

"So proud of you and happy for you🥳❤️," Harriel added.

Ad

Betts and other NCAA women's basketball players comment on Iriafen's post | via @kikiiriafen/ig

Kiki Iriafen had one of her best seasons in 2024-25. Playing her career high minutes, she averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 49.0% shooting.

Ad

Betts and Iriafen matched up thrice this year, with USC edging past 2-1. However, UCLA had the biggest win of them all, beating the Trojans 72-67 in the Big Ten conference championship game.

The Southern California star averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists on a 41% clip against the Buins. Meanwhile, Lauren Betts posted 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks against Iriafen and Co. on 50% shooting.

Kiki Iriafen lands a shoe deal before entering the WNBA

Weeks before her name gets called in the WNBA draft, Kiki Iriafen has solidified the sneakers she will represent in the big league.

Ad

The forward was signed by Skechers earlier this month, joining a roster that features Rickea Jackson, Joel Embiid and other pro ball names.

"Kiki is a rising star with a bright future in the league," Skechers president Michael Greenberg said. "We look forward to supporting her from the draft through her first season and beyond.

"As the second woman on our basketball roster, she also furthers our mission to engage with female athletes around the world so that more players everywhere experience the signature Comfort That Performs of Skechers."

Kiki Iriafen is expected to be picked early on April 14. ESPN's latest mock draft sees her as the third overall pick, called by the Washington Mystics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.