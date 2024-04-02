“LSU ACT LIKE THEY SCARED OF THIS WHITE GIRL” - Boosie BadAzz drops bold statement as Angel Reese’s crew struggles against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa

The mainstream flavor of women's college basketball continues to expand. After Travis Scott, it is now Boosie BadAzz who is live tweeting during games as one of the most anticipated matchups between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes is underway.

After a tied game at halftime, the second half saw Caitlin Clark and her team pull away with a double-digit lead that had Boosie feeling annoyed at LSU team's chances in the game.

His main criticism dwelled on the style of play that the Tigers were employing. Ending his tweet with "one more quarter let's go," the artist had some hope for his team in the last quarter.

"LSU ACT LIKE THEY SCARED OF THIS WHITE GIRL SMH one more quarter let's go"

After a competitive first half, Angel Reese was the biggest contributor for LSU, tallying 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, but a scoreless third quarter from the star paved the way for Iowa to take control.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark continued to dominate, turning a 12-point first half into a 41-point, 7-rebound and 10 assists explosion to ensure that her team could avenge last year's loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament Finals.

"One more quarter" is not enough for LSU

Unfortunately, the hope from Boosie was misplaced as Iowa continued to assert control over the game. It stayed relatively within reach for the Tigers, who eventually lost 94-87, but every run from Kim Mulkey and her girls was handily answered by a game-winning Iowa squad.

For the game, Reese had 17 points and 20 rebounds. But only four of those points came in the second half when the Hawkeyes were making their run. Haley Van Lith in particular struggled on both ends, ending with just 9 points, while her efforts to stop Caitlin Clark went in vain. Iowa will take on the winner of the USC vs. UConn matchup in the Final Four.

