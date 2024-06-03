LSU coach Kim Mulkey shares 5-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards' top 10 schools shortlist on Instagram 

Oliviyah Edwards is a five-star prospect in the class of 2026 and seemingly on LSU coach Kim Mulkey's radar. Edwards is the personification of a modern-day athletic wing who can play multiple positions and has garnered nationwide attention for the same. On Saturday, Edwards made public on X the 10 collegiate programs she had shortlisted with her family.

Edwards will become a high school junior next year. Nevertheless, her recent update allows the mentioned programs to kickstart their efforts if they are willing to pursue Oliviyah Edwards.

On Sunday, Coach Kim Mulkey shared the forward's post on her Instagram story where LSU appears right in front to the left of Edwards.

Apart from LSU, the other teams in Edwards' top-10 mix are:

Washington

USC

Tennesse

South Carolina

Notre Dame

North Carolina

Florida State

Florida

Duke

Meanwhile, Mulkey's LSU team comes off an Elite Eight run, falling to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. Moreover, the program has a huge void to fill as Angel Reese to the WNBA this year. Moreover, their star point guard Hailey Van Lith has transferred to TCU Horned Frogs.

Edwards' acquisition is expected to provide a significant boost to any team she ends up joining, with the forward's potential described as "essentially limitless" by ESPN.

Kim Mulkey will face an early challenge during the 2024-25 season

As Kim Mulkey returns for her fourth season as the LSU Tigers coach, her team will be competing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase this year as well. The Tigers played Colorado in the Hall of Fame Series in 2023 and were at the end of a 92-78 upset in the season opener.

In this year's 11th edition of the HoF event, LSU play Seton Hall on Dec. 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2010-11 when the Tigers clinched a 58-40 victory.

The Tigers embark on the coming season with eight familiar faces from the last year. On the other hand, the Seton Hall Pirates will take the court with a relatively fresher set of faces, having added nine new players to the roster.

